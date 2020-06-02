The Lindsay Knights will finally get back to group workouts Monday, June 8, after the University Interscholastic League recently announced that strength and conditioning and sports specific instruction could resume.
Lindsay athletic director Jeff Smiley said it has been a long time coming for he and the athletes after several months away from each other.
“Not just me, but I know our kids are champing at the bit to get back to work and get back to preparing for next season,” Smiley said. “I’ve talked to a lot of them and they’re ready to get back to work. They’re excited, I’m excited, the coaches are excited. We can’t wait to start this journey.”
Lindsay will do strength and conditioning every day, but won’t use the hour per day of sports specific instruction to the fullest extent. Schools are allowed 90 total minutes of sports specific instruction, but only 60 minutes per sport.
“You now have an hour a day with each sport and I think that’s a little overkill,” Smiley said. “We’ll utilize that time but not all of it. We’ll use it on the offensive side and maybe a little bit of defensive stuff, but we’re not going to commit five hours to one sport. I don’t want our kids burned out. I think that’s a little too much. There’s a reason we have two-a-days and we have plenty of time to do what we need to do.”
Smiley said having sports and workouts canceled was disappointing, but he wasn’t going to worry about what he couldn’t control.
“We were getting the buy-in from the kids and they were working extremely hard,” Smiley said. “As a coach, that’s extremely exciting. They wanted to get better every day. This is the best case scenario in my opinion. I was worried we wouldn’t get them until July. When we learned we were going to get them on June 8, we were really excited. I wasn’t too concerned though. We felt like our program was in place and we will make up what we missed pretty quickly.”
As far as the football program goes, Smiley said as it moves into the third year under his watch, he feels it is in good shape.
“The kids understand the expectations and procedures,” Smiley said. “I feel like we have a really good flow in our athletics. I feel like we could have a really good practice tomorrow. They could run plays and they understand the terminology. That’s where you should be in year three. Not only that, but our coaches are all on the same page. They understand how things work and the expectations on them.”
Smiley said it will be tough to get the kids back up to speed, but not as tough as it could have been.
“By them getting the kids back in the middle of June, that helps them a bit,” Smiley said. “A lot of the new coaches haven’t been able to talk to the kids at all. You’re going to be learning names and putting together a program. They’ll have to do that in short order.”
The strength and conditioning will be the main focus for the next couple weeks and Smiley said its imperative for the preparation for the beginning of school.
“To me, the sport specific stuff is secondary,” Smiley said. “I strongly believe in that. The weight room and the movement program has to be the focus right now. We’ve got an agility and running program. All the different movements you do in athletics and there is a level of conditioning as well. I think in this day in age, most people realize you have to be well rounded. You can’t be just really strong and not be able to move.”
Smiley said workouts were sent to the athletes during the past two months and that he isn’t concerned about their ability to get back up to speed.
Overall, Smiley said the summer is mainly for building strength and getting into shape.
“That’s what offseason is for,” Smiley said. “Our summer strength and conditioning program is just an extension of our offseason. One just flows into the other. We don’t change much from our summer conditioning to our offseason. Some people put the horse before the cart. You’re not going to be successful in any sport if you jump into sports specific training and neglect the strength or conditioning part of that aspect.”
The mental preparation and toughness built during this time is also one of the biggest focuses from the summer in Smiley’s opinion.
“I don’t care what you do, if you don’t have that, you’re not going to be very successful,” Smiley said. “I’m really excited and our kid want to get better and they’re going to do what it takes. I’m just excited to see it play out and nobody knows what July is going to look like.”
There is a long list of safety protocols schools have to adhere to and Smiley said they plan on following every one of them.
“It’s important because it’s what we have to do,” Smiley said. “As coaches, we don’t want to mess up what we have. We want to make sure we follow the UIL protocol. I look at this as a gift that we’re able to come back in June. Kids can’t come into the field house. They can’t share anything. They have to bring their own water. The weight room has to have a certain amount of social distancing.”
