It took until the final quarter for the Lindsay Knights to find their game against Tioga. Trailing 23-21 at half, the Knights outscored Tioga by three to take a one-point lead to the final frame. There, Lindsay used a 12-5 advantage to steal away a 49-41 win on Friday, Jan. 31.
Not many statistical categories were heavily in the favor of the Knights, but head coach Chris Cornelison said the most important takeaway was the win.
“We got caught up in their style of play and we shot the ball quicker than we wanted to in the first half,” Cornelison said. “We had some turnovers, but for a game in which we didn’t shoot the ball well overall, we scrapped out a win. We came out in the second half and we scored on the first three possessions. We had to play our game and we were trying to play faster than our minds were allowing us to play.”
Each team was bitten by the turnover bug as Lindsay held an 18-17 edge and both teams scored 13 points a piece off of them. The Knights also had hands in passing lanes as they collected nine steals.
“We had to be able to slow it down and take care of the ball,” Cornelison said. “We were able to get the ball inside, but once we took the ball inside we were able to pull away. Defensively, we played some zone and man, but we had some kids come off the bench and play well for us. A lot of it was the momentum. We started picking them up full court man-to-man and it made them take faster shots than what they wanted to.”
The Knights made just one more field goal than Tioga, going 18-of-46 from the field. They made just two 3s on the night, but they made up for that going 10-for-16 at the charity stripe.
Lindsay has now won six consecutive games. After its 57-51 overtime win over Tom Bean and this victory over Tioga, Cornelison praised his team after the game for stepping up when it mattered.
“I’m proud, even though we’re not playing our best,” Cornelison said. “We’re extremely scrappy and we were able to claw out two wins. That sets us up well for the second half of district. We’ve got a two and three-game cushion over everyone else. We’ve got an opportunity to win district, but now it’s up to the kids to make sure they’re ready to play.”
Lindsay’s offense was led by 17 points from Seth Foster along with nine points from Tyler Yancey and eight points apiece from Braxton Craigie and Jack Popp.
Cornelison said Foster has done a good job shouldering some of the offensive load.
“Seth is extremely competitive and when he puts his mind to it, he’s going to put the ball on the floor and go to the basket,” Cornelison said. “He has given us a definite spark at times and a lot of it goes back to his competitive nature. He’s one of our better football, basketball and baseball players and he’s been stepping up for us lately.”
Lindsay will travel to Sam Rayburn on Friday, Feb. 7.
The Knights’ basketball team also went through the University Interscholastic League realignment and were placed in a district with Muenster, Era, Collinsville, Chico, Alvord and Tioga in Class 2A.
Cornelison said it will make for a “really competitive” district.
“Honestly, I wish it wasn’t a seven-team district because you have to deal with the bye weeks in the middle of district play,” Cornelison said. “Other than that, I’m happy to be in the district with these teams. I know the quality and level of play we’ll get from these teams. I feel like we have a chance to compete for a district championship for the next few years. I’m OK with what we’re going to get the next couple years.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
