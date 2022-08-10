Lindsay shook off the cobwebs Tuesday night en route to a successful opening match.
The Lady Knights volleyball team defeated Whitesboro 3-0 in Lindsay, winning 25-22, 25-23 and 25-14.
Lindsay (1-0) was tested in the first two sets before coming out stronger in the third.
Whitesboro (1-1) split its opening day matchups. The Lady Cats defeated Ector 3-0 at home earlier in the day.
Lindsay coach Makala Rogers said the Lady Knights kept pushing when Whitesboro made it tough before breaking through in the third set.
“I think, like I told the girls in the locker room, the first set, it was a little slow,” Rogers said. “Second set, same thing. Finally, that third set, we got into our groove. From there on, we were clicking, and it was just looking really good.”
Lindsay had a great start to the third set as the Lady Knights neared the sweep. Lindsay sprinted to a 9-1 lead behind service from Tatum Fleitman and Emily Metzler. Whitesboro fought back with a 5-2 run, but Lindsay quickly retook control.
Trailing 24-11, the Lady Cats fought off three-straight match points before junior Mia Hunt scored the final kill to finish the victory.
The first two sets were far more competitive. Whitesboro led in both as the Lady Cats stood up against the hosts. Whitesboro had a 6-1 run in the first behind service from Addisen McBride, but Lindsay always found an answer.
Rogers said being tested early by Whitesboro is great for the team’s development.
“I think our whole entire preseason is set up to where, we’re going to be having that competition,” Rogers said. “That’s exactly what this team needs for us later on down the road in the playoffs. Whitesboro, they’re a very, very competitive team, and that whole entire district they’re in, it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out, too. But first game and us battling back and forth like we did, it was a very, very fun, competitive game tonight.”
This match was the second of the day for Whitesboro after a home victory several hours beforehand. Ector managed no more than 17 points in a set as Whitesboro earned an undramatic win. Predictably, Lindsay proved a much tougher challenge for the Lady Cats, but their performance in the first two sets gives hope they can compete against good competition.
Whitesboro coach Jennifer Sluder said the Lady Cats will be fine if they continue playing the way they did the first two sets.
“I’m really proud of the way that they played,” Sluder said. “The first two sets went great, and then we kind of fell a little bit apart in the third set, but that gives us something to build on, and I think playing teams like Lindsay are going to prepare us for the hard district that we’re about to face.”
Lindsay is accustomed to successful seasons, and the Lady Knights will be looking for more of that this year. Their new district will be challenging, but senior Abby Hellman said the Lady Knights are confident.
“We have a pretty solid team with eight seniors,” Hellman said. “So, we’re planning to do good things.”
