Beginning Monday, March 16, the University Interscholastic League is suspending interscholastic competition through March 29 due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.
Nearly every sports entity has either halted or canceled its season with the NCAA canceling the upcoming March Madness tournament.
The NBA, NHL and MLB have all put a pause on their seasons and the UIL came down with its decision Friday afternoon, March 13.
Local athletic departments reacted to the news from the UIL.
Gainesville athletic director James Polk said he was pleased with the UIL’s decision.
“Safety is always first,” Polk said. “I’m good with it. As long as it’s equal across the board. Nobody can do anything until March 30. I’m happy they made the decision because everybody is on the same page. Now we know what we can do. I’m just happy they made a decision so we don’t have to sit around and figure out what to do.”
One of the notes in the UIL’s decision was that “rehearsals and practices may be held at the discretion of the local school district.”
Polk said that aspect was good to hear because it gives each school its own option.
“As long as you’ve got an option that’s great,” Polk said. “I haven’t made that decision yet but we’re cleaning our facilities. When we start back to school we’ll practice again. I want to get back to practice. Everybody we were supposed to play is shut down. Safety comes first.”
Gainesville is on spring break beginning Monday and Polk said it will resume practice when the kids return from the break.
“Anything a kid can do better is great,” Polk said. “You don’t always have to run. There are a lot of things you can do to get better. There are so many things that go into practice. Whenever school starts back, we’re practicing.”
For the only soccer teams in the area, the playoffs were right around the corner.
The playoffs have been tentatively pushed back to begin April 14.
Muenster athletic director Brady Carney knew the UIL had to make a decision and was bracing for the news.
He also noted that practice will be especially helpful for Muenster, which recently is coming off a girls basketball trip to the state title game and a regional tournament berth from the boys basketball team.
“I expected something to come down today,” Carney said. “I’m really surprised that they’re leaving it up to the districts for practice. It definitely helps us stay in shape. As bad as things have been, I think that’s the one positive we can take out of it. With us, we’re just now adding
basketball players to the baseball and softball and track mix. We’ve added six softball girls because of basketball and you give them a week of practice and then tell them to shut it down, it puts them behind. The same thing with the baseball team.”
Carney said he understands why the UIL made its decision.
“I think when the NBA stopped and any time they are erring on the side of caution, I thought it was going to trickle down,” Carney said. “The NCAA followed them and now the UIL. It’s out of our control and there’s nothing we can do, but at the same time, it’s something that needs to be done for the safety of our kids and the parents. We had to do this to try to help. They had to do something to help out. I don’t have any hard feelings any way.”
Carney does have experience dealing with delays to seasons before as there was a swine flu outbreak beginning in 2009 that pushed back several sports’ schedules.
“I’ve only been doing it 18 years, but this is something that’s new to everybody,” Carney said. “I feel sorry for the superintendents. They have to make the big decisions. It’s hard for any coach to say anything because it’s nothing that’s been dealt with before. I was in Lindsay and they
pushed the regional track meet back a week because of the swine flu, but this will be interesting to see how it plays out.”
The truncated season could have several ramifications as the district schedule may be cut in half. Carney worries about how that will affect things.
“For baseball, softball and track, we’re going to miss five to seven district games,” Carney said. “Are we going to play two district games? That’s the first half of district. We’ll miss games, so we’ll have to meet as a district and figure out how we’re going to finish the season. We’re
going to have to decide how we approach all that.”
Whitesboro athletic director Cody Fagan said he and the school administration will make a decision on how to handle future practice schedules.
“I’m sending out texts and phone calls to try to figure out what school district’s stances are,” Fagan said. “It’s about 50-50. Half are saying nothing until the 30th. Half are saying they are going to practice. That’s a decision we’ll make at our meeting.”
Fagan also had thoughts of swine flu flood to his memory.
“Obviously it’s unprecedented,” Fagan said. “The closest I can think of is the swine flu postponing things. I get shutting down everything. Safety is the priority. I know our school and administration is trying to come up with a long-term plan. Obviously, I’d love to be competing, but if this thing is serious, obviously we have to take a step back.”
While Fagan said he isn’t overly worried about his athletes contracting the virus, he understands the reaction.
“On a personal level, it’s not something I’m really worried about, but I’m not a medical professional,” Fagan said. “I defer to those people that are trained to deal with that. On a national level, they want to keep large crowds away from each other. We’ll just wait it out and see what happens and be ready to go when we are ready to compete again.”
Valley View athletic director Alan Kassen said he was happy with the UIL’s reaction to the situation.
“I think it’s a great way to handle it,” Kassen said. “I really feel like the major sports have overreacted a little bit. To have a couple weeks to see how it goes before you cancel the season is the way to go. It’s good to not see the kids get disappoint and it’s good to keep them
motivated.”
Thursday, March 12, the UIL suspended the boys basketball state tournament in San Antonio after four games.
Kassen said he is happy his teams will have a chance to get in work in the meantime.
“We’re happy about that,” Kassen said. “We’ll take precautions with the kids and try to keep them away from each other as much as we can. A lot of the sports we’re into now are outside. It should be a lot safer for them than it would be for basketball or football.”
Kassen said Valley View plans on practicing unless there is a huge spike in cases in the area.
“It is spring break for most of us, so most coaches planned on having an abbreviated practice schedule anyways,” Kassen said. “When you’re in the middle of any kind of a season, it would be like starting back at square one especially in baseball and softball. They require a lot of
eye-hand coordination.”
Lindsay athletic director Jeff Smiley was also pleased with the UIL’s decision.
“It is what it is,” Smiley said. “We have to trust our health officials. We’d rather err on the side of caution. This is unprecedented. I’ve been doing this 29 years and I’ve never been through anything like this. We’re trying to get all the information. I knew that was coming down the
pike. We always want to be cautious with something like that and all we can do is trust our health officials and make the best decisions possible.”
Smiley said he too is happy the teams will still have the option to practice.
“Only time will tell if it’s an overreaction,” Smiley said. “I try not to worry about things out of my control. We’ll follow the guidelines that have been set. If they’re going to let us practice, we’re going to practice. This is a crucial time for our offseason program, our baseball and softball teams and our track program. This is a critical time in our spring season. For us not to be able
to do anything would be devastating, so I’m glad we at least get to work out in this dead period.”
Callisburg athletic director Eddie Gill said he could see the decision from the UIL coming and that he was glad it finally made a decision.
“For the last day and half, it’s been up in the air,” Gill said. “Now we have a time frame that we can live with it and move on. I’m very happy there was a decision made and anytime there is a change, it makes people uncomfortable. Now we can make plans and here we go. I’m glad we’re making our kids safe.”
Gill said safety will always come first at Callisburg.
“We want to be safe and make sure they’re progressing in their education and learning,” Gill said. “I think it was the right call. I’m glad the UIL didn’t knee-jerk and say everything is done. Hopefully we can get back to business as usual in the next couple weeks.”
Gill said the school will be take precautions when it comes to practice.
“We have spring break and we had practices scheduled and that kind of helps us because there isn’t a mass student population,” Gill said. “When we get back to school, we’ll plan on having practices as usual and be ready for when we get started back. We’ll be very vigilant and if we have a kid not feeling good, obviously you want to see a doctor and get healed up. We’re still going to be cautious. I think it’s a good thing to have practices because you would be amazed how bad you can get out of shape in two weeks.”
Finally, Collinsville girls athletic director Daniel Johnson said he is happy the season hasn’t been canceled.
“I think for the kids’ sake and the seniors, I feel for their level of uneasiness because they know they’re going to graduate in a couple months,” Johnson said. “For safety, we’re trying watch out for our kids and keep people safe. We don’t have to like it, but it is for the safety of the
children.”
Johnson said he thought allowing teams to practice was a good move.
“If you take off two weeks, you’re basically starting over,” Johnson said. “It gives them an opportunity to get physical activity in. They don’t have to be trapped inside. I’m not talking about just sports either.”
The safety of the athletes will always be a priority to Johnson and Collinsville.
“I’m always concerned about our players’ health,” Johnson said. “I am worried about the children. It’s viral and you can breathe it in and hopefully we’ll get it under control. You have to be safe. I don’t want the kids to get locked in a room and not be able to come out.”
For the UIL to make the decision for the state avoided a big potential problem according to Johnson.
“When the UIL makes the decision, everybody has to stand by it,” Johnson said. “Until
then, some districts were allowing their schools to play and some not. For UIL to jump in and say it’s across the whole state, at least everybody’s schedule is normal. I think it was a good move for the UIL to step in.”
