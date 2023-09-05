Week 2 was tough on Cooke County teams, with Callisburg losing in double overtime and Gainesville dropping its last home game until the end of September. Sacred Heart was the only winner of the group, beating Era with a burst of scoring to end the first half of their matchup in Muenster.
Sacred Heart 19, Era 0
Era is still searching for its first win of 2023 after Friday’s night loss at Sacred Heart, but Coach Terry Felderhoff sees better things ahead this season.
Felderhoff said a letdown in the Hornets’ execution at the end of the first half accounted for all of the host Tigers’ scoring.
“Honestly, three minutes and about 30 seconds (at the end) of the second quarter were the difference in the game,” said Felderhoff. “We played very well outside those three minutes ... turnovers lead to all three (Sacred Heart) scores — one them on offense and two off of our miscues.”
Running back Hadden Spouse led that three-minute burst for Sacred Heart, running in one touchdown and hauling in a 21-yard pass from Zach Hennigan for the second touchdown.
Gus Ganzon wrapped up the second- quarter barrage by scoring on a 15-yard pass from Hennigan just before halftime.
The Tigers held the Hornets to just 90 total yards, including 21 yards on 24 rushing attempts. Junior signal caller Cole Stevens had a long night, going 7-23 for 69 yards and six interceptions.
The Hornets gave Hennigan fits — outside of that second quarter window — forcing him into seven turnovers. Overall, Hennigan was 8-13 in the air for 58 yards and ran for 49 yards on 20 carries. Ganzon led the Tigers offense with 20 carries for 69 yards.
Era returned several backs who got valuable varsity experience last season, but the offensive and defensive lines are works in progress.
“We’re much better than we were a year ago; it’s just down to execution,” Felderhoff said. “A couple linemen are first year varsity players, we move one of them from back to (offensive) line. They’re still getting used to that. It’ll click at some point, we’ve just got to be patient.”
Alvord 17, Valley View 14
Valley View held the advantage for much of its Friday night matchup at Alford, but a late TD and field goal by the home team dealt the Eagles a tough road loss.
The Eagles (1-1) were led by quarterback Carson Pickett, running back Carson Rojas and wide receiver Johnny Nelson. Rojas and Nelson helped the Eagles control the ball throughout the night. Rojas had 26 rushes for 145 yards, while Nelson hauled in seven passes for 138 yards.
Nelson hauled in a 61-yard strike from Pickett in the second quarter to even the score at 7-7. Minutes later, Pickett found Tyler Isbell with a four-yard touchdown pass to give Valley View a 14-7 halftime lead. That held until the fourth quarter, when the Eagles were unable to respond to Alvord’s last two scores.
Elsewhere
Pottsboro 34 v. Callisburg 28 (OT)
Paradise 33 v. Muenster 0
Seymour 47 v. Lindsay 7
Vernon 21 Gainesville 20
