Muenster AD talks at-home, summer plans

Muenster athletic director Brady Carney is itching to get back to football and sports, but the University Interscholastic League recently announced that the all spring sports and activities were canceled.
Seasons have prematurely ended and Carney said he is feeling bad for the seniors. He was holding out hope, but now that things are officially canceled, several athletes flooded to his thoughts.
“Deep down, you have to be as optimistic as you can and I wanted it bad for our senior kids especially,” Carney said. “They’ve worked hard and you always want to compete anytime, but especially the senior season. It’s tough. We had Garrett Hess with a chance to medal or win the state golf tournament. Bryson [Culwell] and Major [Eldridge] had aspirations of improving on third place at state tennis.
“The seniors in baseball, we were a good team and for them to miss out on the opportunity to play deep in the playoffs. I could go on and on about individuals.”
While he was holding out hope, Carney said he wasn’t surprised at the cancellation.
“I kind of expected it,” Carney said. “I’m not trying to be negative, but I didn’t see how we could come back and compete. Some schools weren’t even in school, so I didn’t see how it was going to happen.”
Carney said he was very disappointed but that he understands that safety is at the root of the decision.
“There aren’t any adults out there, no matter how into the sports you are, that wants to put any kid in danger,” Carney said. “We’re doing what we can do to keep kids safe and that’s the main priority. We didn’t want to come back and the kids get sick just for a baseball game.”
Carney had tentative ideas for the return to sports, but the UIL recommended that no one put a plan in place as it continued to push back return dates multiple times.
“It was hard as an athletic director to plan,” Carney said. “You could practice baseball but you had to have less than 10 players. Coach [Josh] Wheeler tried through texts and emails to motivate the kids to continue to work so if you do get that opportunity that you’ll be ready to go. Everybody was motiving their kids to try to get some work in on their own so that if we got a chance to compete that they would be ready.”
The Hornets will hold football camps during the summer and Carney said he has faith his athletes will be ready.
“I’m hoping our kids are driven enough with the tradition that we have to do things on their own so that they’re not that far behind when we get back,” Carney said. “Everyone is behind because they haven’t had a weight room and I’ve got a program that I purchased that is revolved around home activities, whether it’s lifting or cardio.”
This is the third week Carney has used an app called TeamBuildr to send workouts to athletes. If workouts are still suspended into the summer, Carney said at some point he will begin to use Zoom, a web video conferencing service, to get his players mentally prepared for the season.
“As we get closer to football, if we don’t have summer conditioning or it’s pushed back to July, there will be a time to start doing football preparation,” Carney said. “We may start meeting to plan as much as we can for football, whether it be offense or defense. Mentally, that can help coaches as well. For us, we’re not changing schemes so I don’t think we’ll need to do that just yet, but if we get closer to the season, we’ll think about doing that.”
Carney said he has tried to stay in a routine during the sports hiatus.
“With me, I’ve tried to get into a good routine once I get into the office whether it’s invoices I haven’t paid or ordering stuff for football season,” Carney said. “I also help deliver lunches, so I’ve tried to get in a routine to stay sane. I want to speed things up and the days go by a little faster. Every coach out there wants to be with their kids right now, but at the same time we want the kids to be safe.”
While Carney said the lack of sports is tough on everyone, he thinks the return to sports will be a moment to remember.
“It’s not just tough on the kids playing, but the parents that want to see their kids compete and the coaches that want to coach,” Carney said. “Once sports come back, I think it is going to bring people together even more now. Can you imagine the enthusiasm in the first football game if that’s the first thing we do? The atmosphere will be great once we get back to it.”
