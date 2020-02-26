Muenster’s Kaitlin Hennigan (left) dribbles down court in the Lady Hornets’ 54-44 victory over Collinsville in the Class 2A regional quarterfinal game Tuesday, Feb. 25, in Gainesville. Muenster advanced to the regional tournament for the second consecutive season, where the Lady Hornets will face Hawkins at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at McKinney Boyd High School.