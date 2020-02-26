Muenster’s Kaitlin Hennigan is the only senior on the team and as an undersized center, not only did she hold her own against Collinsville’s post player, but she put the team on her back with all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Hornets defeat the Lady Pirates 54-44 and advance to the regional tournament.
Hennigan knew shutting down Collinsville’s Brittney Fields was a tall task, but she said she was up for the challenge.
“I’m known as a short post and I’m only 5-7, but I’ve never let that really stop me,” Hennigan said. “Seeing other defenders that are larger than me, I know I am going to have to take it on at some point. We had a really good game plan where I was always going to have help and I was never guarding her alone.”
Muenster led 37-24 after the third quarter, but Collinsville scored 20 points in the final frame to make it close in the final minutes.
Hennigan said she and the team knew Collinsville was trying to make it a track meet.
“We just came in with a game plan to keep it at our pace and to never play at their level because when we speed it up, that’s when we hit bad stuff,” Hennigan said. “I think we handled really well actually.”
The Lady Hornets advanced to the regional tournament last season, but this year, Muenster is 32-4 on the season after going 23-8 last year.
Hennigan said the team was overjoyed to make it back to the regional tourney.
“It’s a huge win,” Hennigan said. “We’re a really young team. I’m the only senior, so they’re amazing and I love my team. It’s our second year going to the regional tournament and last year, nobody expected us to make it that far. This year, we have an actual goal of getting there and getting it done.”
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower agreed.
“We had a couple of goals at the beginning of the year and we had a very tough non-district schedule,” Hightower said. “We wanted to be district champions and we got that accomplished. We wanted to get back to the regional tournament and we made that happen. The reason we wanted a district championship was we wanted the opportunity to maybe meet Martin’s Mill in the regional final and that’s a round further than we made last year. Let’s get there and see what happens there.”
Hightower said Hennigan is the team’s go-to player and that her leadership permeates throughout the team.
“She is our absolute anchor,” Hightower said. “How she goes is how everybody else goes. She’s a great leader for us in our offensive scheme. She is one of the best posts I’ve ever coach. Defensively, she guarded a girl that’s 6-3 or 6-4. I’ve got two or three coaches on the floor and she’s one of them. The girls trust her implicitly and they listen when she speaks. She’s able to get on to them and it’s OK. She can help the team when she’s not scoring points.”
As for how the Lady Hornets defeated Collinsville, Hightower said playing to their identity was the key.
“It’s what we’ve been doing all year long,” Hightower said. “We never panicked. There were times where it was slipping and times where Collinsville went on runs as they do. They’re such a good team of runs and it’s always up to us to stop those and extend and I thought we did a great job of that all night long.”
Muenster will face the Hawkins Lady Hawks, who are 30-1 on the season, in the regional semifinal game at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at McKinney Boyd High School.
