A rematch with Era looms on the horizon for the Muenster Lady Hornets as the two teams will go at it for the third time this season.
The game will decide playoff seeding and who the de facto district champion will be if Era can take care of business Tuesday, Feb. 11 against Poolville.
Before the Lady Hornets could look ahead to that game, they still had to finish out the rest of their district schedule as they made easy work of Chico on Friday, Feb. 7, to the tune of a 60-16 victory.
While it may have been alluring for the Lady Hornets to look ahead to their showdown with Era, Muenster head basketball coach Chris Hightower said he was proud of the team’s focus against Chico.
“It’s one of those games where you make sure you’re healthy and you’re sharp,” Hightower said. “We didn’t shoot the ball as well as we have been, but it was good. Everybody got lots of good looks and playing time. It took us a little while to get going. We beat them pretty good last time and it could have been easy to look past that game.”
Muenster employed its usual stifling defense against Chico, holding it to just seven points in the first half on the way to a 32-7 advantage.
The Lady Hornets, who moved to 7-1 in district play and 29-4 overall, then backed that up by shutting out Chico in the third quarter.
Hightower said the team’s defensive identity has remained intact throughout most of the season.
“We always like zeros on defense and we did a good job overall,” Hightower said.
Muenster was in a similar position to force a third game against Era last season, but they were tripped up by Poolville and the Lady Hornets had to settle for the second seed.
Muenster took down Poolville this time around with a 54-33 win Feb. 4.
Compared to last season’s team, Hightower said this year’s squad is better equipped to deal with adversity and also has what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
“We’re co-district champs or whatever you want to call it, but considering the schedule we’ve had and the tournaments we’ve played in, I’m very, very pleased,” Hightower said. “We’ve stayed very healthy and I’d like to see our shooting come around. Right now, I like us a lot. Overall, they know what to expect and they know what we do.”
Martie McCoy led Muenster’s offense with 17 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Jada Binder also added 13 points while MaKenna Aldridge had nine points.
“Annie Anderle only had two points and she’s one of the top scorers in the district overall,” Hightower said. “She just didn’t shoot it very well, but our posts did really, really well. They did really good in our zone offense. It was very, very balanced in the places that we needed it. In our last game against Era, we just had some players miss some shots. If we can make more of our opportunities, we’ll be better off against Era.”
Era will host Poolville on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and with a win, it will set up the third matchup with Muenster.
If that happens, the game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, in Sanger.
“Our communities wouldn’t want anything else,” Hightower said. “There are bragging rights on the line. Both teams are tough-minded. Our playoff routes don’t change too much. There is always a possibility of seeing them in the regional tournament, but there is a mental and physical strain that is put on both of our teams that worries me. It truly is a seeding game. It brings the best and worst out of both teams. The first two were a battle and I don’t expect the third to be any different.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
