The Muenster offense came alive in the Hornets’ district win over Tioga on Friday, Oct. 25. Their 50-6 victory marked the most points they have scored this season and after last week’s 46-22 win over Newman International, the Hornets have now put up their best two offensive performances the past two weeks.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney was pleased with the overall victory and said the offense showed some flashes of brilliance.
“It felt good,” Carney said. “We were able to throw and run the football. If you can run, the passing follows with a team like us. Lane Trubenbach threw for four touchdowns. Danny Luttmer had a long touchdown and Jonathan Wheeler had a couple 30-yard touchdowns. The thing is, we’re doing the offense because it fits our kids and to get Danny more 1-on-1 looks. It has to be the right time to take those shots and I didn’t do that enough against Cumby.”
Carney said the team was balanced on offense which is a good sight this time of the season.
“We had all our top guys average five or six yards a carry and we had a good balance of carries,” Carney said. “I like everyone to have between eight to 10 carries and we did really good job up front. We’re playing the game a lot faster, but overall, top to bottom, we play the game compared to our opponents a lot faster. We had to play fast early in our schedule, so I think you see us taking advantage of that pre-district schedule.”
Carney has seen more allies and lanes open up for the running game and he said the team is executing plays better than it did earlier in the season.
“I can see the underclassmen getting better every week,” Carney said.
The Hornets will host Era on Friday, Nov. 1, in hopes of finishing out district play undefeated.
