The Muenster Hornets had a slow start to the season. They dropped their first four games, but aside from their opening loss to Slidell, the other three losses were by close margins.
Since then, the Hornets have found their stride with their young squad, picking up four wins in their past five games.
Muenster has been working out the kinks throughout the first nine games and head coach Lynn Cook had faith his team would iron out the early-season issues.
“The kids knew and I knew that it was going to be a work in progress,” Cook said. “Hopefully you get better every game you play and that’s been the case. We’re kind of hanging out hat on the fact that we play pretty good defense in general. As long as we do that, we’ll continue to keep ourselves in every game.”
With their defense as their backbone, the Hornets are still finding their stride offensively from eliminating turnovers, to improving their shooting percentage to earning more second-chance baskets.
“We’ve been in every game, even the games we’ve lost,” Cook said. “I’m pleased with the progress and how things are going. It’s balanced scoring. We’re so inconsistent overall, that different players step up each game. Other guys pick up the slack. We really don’t have that one guy, but you can’t look at us and say if you stop this one guy that you have a good chance of winning.”
Muenster is coming off a 51-29 victory over Alvord on Tuesday, Jan. 5, and while it was close at halftime with the Hornets holding a 23-17 advantage, they blew the doors open in the second half by outscoring the Bulldogs 28-12.
“Give Alvord credit, they got after it on the offensive glass,” Cook said. “I was pleased. We took care of the ball with only seven turnovers in the game. That’s the biggest thing I take away from it. It was our second district game against a legitimately good, motivated opponent. We shot our best percentage numbers of the year and played good defense.”
Andrew Flaming led the team in scoring with 13 points while AJ Christopher added 11 and Grant Hess had nine.
The Hornets have won seven district championships and haven’t lost a single district matchup in that timeframe. That streak will be put to the test Friday when they travel to Lindsay.
Muenster has eliminated Lindsay from the playoffs the past two seasons, but now that they’re in the same district, they Hornets will face the Knights two times a year.
Cook knows Friday’s tilt will be a difficult matchup as Lindsay has won five straight games and is 3-0 in district play. Most recently, the Knights are coming off a 73-35 shellacking of Tioga on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
“The last couple years we only saw Lindsay in the playoffs or in a tournament, but they are so balanced,” Cook said. “They don’t lose much when they go to their bench and they’re so good at what they do. When they go to the 1-3-1 zone or the man, they are so solid. He knows what I do and I know what he does. Their kids know ours and we know them. I hope it’s a good, hard-nosed, hard-fought rivalry game.”
