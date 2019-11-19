Yielding the opening touchdown of the game, the Muenster Hornets were tested to begin their Class 2A bi-district playoff game against Clarksville.
However, the Hornets absorbed the initial blow and responded with a haymaker of their own on the way to a 61-32 victory on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said he was worried about how the Hornets would defend Clarksville’s talent, but he was proud of how his team answered the bell.
“We knew going into the game that Clarksville probably was going to line up five skill kids that were better than our skill kids,” Carney said. “So the first drive, they went down, threw the ball a bunch and we just had some issues we couldn’t cover and they scored. That was a little concerning. But then as soon as we got the ball back, we realized we were able to control the front and we pretty easily scored.”
Carney said it was important the Hornets corrected course because they didn’t want to give Clarksville any hope of winning.
“Against teams like that, a lot of times if you give them the momentum and you give them some success, they just keep feeding off of it,” Carney said. “So we were able to adjust quickly and show that we were way more physical. We held them on the next possession to a punt and then we scored on a very first play from scrimmage the next time so after that, you could kind of see them deflating a little bit.”
The Hornets were without linebacker Reagan Johnson due to injury, which worried Carney. As a result, he implored his team to show more leadership.
“I thought without Reagan on the field, from an emotional and enthusiastic standpoint, he kind of gets some defense going,” Carney said. “I kind of pointed that out to them and I asked the seniors to step up, so I thought it was good for them to have success without Reagan out there. And now hopefully we can get him back this week.”
Carney said the Hornets continued to eliminate turnovers and said senior quarterback Lane Trubenbach played well after a slow start.
“Lane focused in on Danny [Luttmer] early in the game too much and he got better as the game went on,” Carney said. “So I’m sure he’ll focus on that this week and kind of go back to finding the open guys.”
As the Hornets turn their attention to Friday’s opponent Lovelady in the area round of the playoffs, Carney said the team’s focus is on itself.
“I hope we continue to improve and get better, but we just need to maintain what we’ve been doing,” Carney said. “We seem to continue to play turnover-free football. The offensive linemen have done a really good job. I’ve gotta give credit to those guys. We’ve been down-blocking and pulling and doing things we need to do a lot better.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.