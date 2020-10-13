The defense continues to shut teams out and the offense keeps finding the end zone for the Muenster Hornets.
Their 62-0 win over Era to begin district play Friday, Oct. 9, marked their fourth consecutive shutout and in that span, the offense has outscored teams 225-0 for an average of over 56 points per game.
“I thought it went well and better than our last game against Texas Wind,” Muenster head coach Brady Carney said. “It was much better offensively and defensively we still had a shutout. No matter who you’re playing, to shut four straight opponents is still a pretty big deal in my opinion because there is always a bust or something. Offensively, I thought our blocking was much better against Era.”
Carney was complimentary of the Hornets’ defensive line against Era.
“I think the big reason we’re getting shutouts is because it is playing so well,” Carney said. “Nolan Vogel was our productivity leader at defensive end along with Matthew Klement, Timothy Luttmer, Daniel Fernandez and Logan Stewart all played well up front.”
Vogel led the team with four tackles for a loss. Fernandez also had two sacks.
Muenster was dominant on the ground, racking up 472 yards of rushing offense and the Hornets did so with a wealth of running backs getting touches.
Eight different players touched the ball and five different players scored touchdowns. Senior Jonathan Wheeler ripped off 148 yards and three touchdowns on just three carries while sophomore Colton Deckard had 92 yards and two scores on just three carries.
Junior Eli Saucer had three carries for 55 yards and a touchdown as well.
Carney said it was good to see all his players get in the action, particularly because the Hornets will be heavily leaning on a few of them for Friday’s crucial tilt against Windthorst.
“That tells me we were doing things much better up front,” Carney said. “It should give us some confidence. It reminded us of our games against Electra and Valley View a little bit. I always like to give five or six people carries. I’ve got three main ball carriers, so you always like to get people touches.”
Senior Muenster quarterback Trent Anderle only attempted four passes and it was junior wideout Grant Hess who hauled in two catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Carney knows they are going to need to rely more on their aerial attack this week against Windthorst.
“We didn’t have to throw it much because our run game was so explosive,” Carney said. “There weren’t a lot of opportunities to throw, but it’s always good to see. We did throw a lot against Texas Wind and I think it’s much better than it has been.”
Muenster will travel to Windthorst (5-1) on Friday, Oct. 16, and the winner will be in line to win the district. The Hornets have won the past six district crowns they’ve been a part of.
