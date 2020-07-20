With the looming decision from the University Interscholastic League about the future of high school football expected any day, the Muenster Hornets are not getting caught up worrying about what might happen.
The Hornets’ workouts have been with restoring strength in mind, but athletic director Brady Carney said he had more questions Monday, July 20, from athletes about returning to play than he has all year.
“They see it on social media and I just tell them that I believe we’re going to get to play, but I just try to preach to them that we have to keep working because whenever we get the opportunity to play, we won’t have as long to prepare, so these workouts mean even more at this point to me than anything,” Carney said.
While he said he doesn’t know what the UIL has planned, Carney expects a flat decision for all the schools in Texas, though teams in Cooke County haven’t been as affected as the larger school districts.
“They’re going to have to mandate something because schools like Dallas or Houston, it’s almost unfair for them if they are in a district with a team that is able to work out earlier, so I could see the UIL mandating everybody starting Sept. 8,” Carney said. “So we’re out now another five weeks and the kids are supposed to acclimate to the heat, the pads and the games? It’s all going to hit us really fast.”
If there is a shutdown of sports, it raises some other questions for Carney.
“We’re going to start school Aug. 12 in class and in person and as normal as possible, but if they say we can’t work out, what will we do with our athletic period?” Carney said. “It’s a huge deal to have these six weeks and then take six weeks off potentially. What did those six weeks do for you if you’re just going to lose it?”
Carney said not knowing what the future holds has been mentally draining for he and the athletes.
“This is my livelihood as a coach, and this is what we look forward to,” Carney said. “The reason we got into coaching football is it’s a passion and a love for us. It’s mentally draining and I worry about the kiddos and how they are. I felt like I saw a change in my son from March to June. I’ve talked to a lot of parents about it to. It’s what they look forward to. It’s nobody’s fault, but I almost wish they would come out with a hard date set as something we could look forward to.”
Carney has held the perspective that whatever decision the UIL puts out, it’s a fluid situation and could change in two weeks, so he isn’t going to get too wrapped up in anything.
The past few weeks of workouts have gone well, according to Carney, but he has noticed the kids have started to wear down physically lately.
“It happens every year,” Carney said. “You go six weeks into strength and conditioning, they’ll get tired, but for me, we don’t do a ton of football during the summer anyways, so it is more about getting them in here and conditioned and get stronger. Our participation and numbers are still good though.”
In the weight room particularly, Carney said he has seen some gains physically.
“I think we’re going to max out Wednesday just to see where we at, because we do see kids getting stronger and we do feel like we have kids that are working hard and that are getting strength back,” Carney said. “Whatever they do here is more than they would be doing at home. It’s about building your strength up before the season starts. You want to hit that max as soon as the season starts and we’re not maxing during the season. It’s more maintaining where you’re at.”
As far as a potential solution for how the football season can take place, Carney said he thinks it’s important to get in the district slate of games because of how they prepare teams for the playoffs.
At the same time, Carney said it would be important to get in a few games before district to prepare, so in his eyes, a seven-game regular season sounds ideal.
Carney said he expects a good chunk of teams to be upset with whatever decision is made by the UIL.
“I don’t know how they are going to accommodate all the different districts,” Carney said. “Someone is going to be pissed off. They’re not going to make everybody happy.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.