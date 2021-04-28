In one of their final games of the regular season, the Muenster Hornets exploded for their most lopsided win of the season.
The Hornets crushed the ball all over the baseball diamond to the tune of 19 runs as a part of a 19-0 run-rule victory in four innings over Perrin-Whitt on Tuesday, April 27.
Muenster used a 7-run first inning to immediately blow the doors off the game and head coach Josh Wheeler said it was a pleasant sight to see the offense catch fire.
“I thought our energy was better,” Wheeler said. “The last couple weeks we’ve lacked energy and a lot of that has to be our seniors. They have to keep the young guys in the game. We came out and hit five lasers. We have the capability of playing well, but sometimes we don’t do it. We take people lightly and play down to their level a lot. We really talked about it this week after a tough win over Poolville. The message got across but we have to keep doing it.”
Muenster squeaked by Poolville 3-2 on Saturday, April 24, and Wheeler said the game didn’t need to be that close.
On the mound against Perrin-Whitt was freshman Seth Stoffles, who kept the Perrin-Whitt offense off-kilter with seven strikeouts.
Wheeler said getting him some key experience will bode well for the playoffs.
“He pitched well and we’re just trying to find guys that can be the guys in the playoffs,” Wheeler said. “We kept him on JV because he needs to hit. He’s going to be an important piece and he can play.”
After putting up seven runs in the first, Muenster backed that up with two more in the second inning and 10 in the third inning.
Brody Tyler and Nolan Vogel each had four RBIs while Jonathan Wheeler added three RBIs and two walks.
The Hornets have one more game against Perrin-Whitt on Friday, April 30, and Wheeler said it’s important to finish off the regular season on a strong note.
“We have to hit the ball, play good defense and not walk people,” Wheeler said. “We have to be ready to play. That’s been our biggest problem. We think we know we’re going to win. I guess that’s a good thing, but you still have to go do it.”
Muenster will officially secure another district championship with a win over Perrin-Whitt and while Wheeler said it would be a great accomplishment, there are much larger goals on the horizon.
“It will be four years in a row and we’ve won it since I’ve been here,” Wheeler said. “We’re obviously proud of it, but we want more than that.”
Muenster will also have two warm-up games against Bonham and Rivercrest on Saturday, May 1.
Wheeler said it’s critical his team get some valuable reps in before the start of the playoffs.
“I feel like our guys need to see better arms and they need to play,” Wheeler said. “Getting at-bats is very important. In Major League Baseball, they play baseball every day for a reason. I like to play a lot of games. I try to play 34-35 and we’ll get in about 32 games.”
As for how Wheeler feels about the Hornets’ potential in the playoffs, he said feels like the close-knit nature of the team should pay off.
“All our kids like each other and I think that’s going to help us through the playoffs,” Wheeler said. “I think we can beat anybody in the region, but we just have to play well when we get to those guys. We have to throw strikes and hit the ball with two outs and runners in scoring position. There are going to be tight games. You just have to get big hits and pitch well.”
