It wasn’t their most complete performance, but the Muenster Hornets took care of business Friday, Nov. 29, against Dawson in the Class 2A regional quarterfinal game.
The Hornets jumped out to an early 14-0 lead and held off the Bulldogs for the 24-14 victory to set up the rematch with defending state champion Mart this Friday, Dec. 6,
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said the team had a terrific start to the game against their most difficult playoff opponent this season.
“It was definitely our toughest test,” Carney said. “We went up 14-0 in the first six minutes and I think we got a little complacent thinking we were about to be in another blowout again. We let them get back in it and I wish we would have kept the pedal to the metal. The enthusiasm and intensity kind of backed off a little bit. We let them start operating their offense, which is a run first three or four yards and keep it from you type of offense. We let them do that a little bit.”
The Hornets lost starting mike linebacker Brett Hammer to injury in the second quarter, so the Hornets had to shuffle things on defense and adapt.
For the most part, Carney said the defense played well given the loss of Hammer.
The Hornets will have to refocus this week against Mart and part of that includes putting together a complete performance, but Carney said he didn’t think his team lacked any motivation this week.
“I think it could be that our mind just wasn’t really on Dawson after that start,” Carney said. “And I didn’t think we practice well last week either. I thought we were a little lackadaisical, just kind of going through the motions and probably thinking about Mart. I don’t think I did a very good job as coach making sure we were focused. I think they understand what’s in front of them this week.”
