Muenster athletic director Brady Carney hopes his team will find its intensity as the weeks go by, but overall, the first two days of official football practice have been successful.
The Hornets are a young team this season.
Everyone has soaked in the schemes they’ve been learning and Carney said he has been able to get the younger players more reps in practice so far.
“It’s been good,” Carney said. “We’re lacking the intensity a little bit, but other than that everything is going well. I feel like everybody is really picking it up quick on offense and defense.”
With the first days of football practice comes excitement and while Carney said he and his coaching staff have enjoyed getting back to what they want to do with their lives, the Hornets have been relatively low key so far.
“I haven’t seen really anything different,” Carney said. “It’s just the same Muenster mentality I guess. We’re just out here to get in work and get better. If you would have told me yesterday that we’ve been off for the past four months, I would have called you crazy because I didn’t think there was anything different. I just think we’ve picked up where we left off.”
Carney said the summer workouts have been beneficial and that he’s seen that progress on display this week.
“Everything is running as it should and we’re just trying to get better every day,” Carney said.
The Hornets will be able to use pads later this week, but in the meantime, Carney said it’s important to keep honing in on the basics.
“We use this time to learn a lot and condition,” Carney said. “We’re slowing down a little bit. We want to make sure the young kids are getting taught as much as the older kids because that will make it easier for us in the long run. I think we’re doing a good job as a staff getting our younger kids up to speed. We’ve only got four seniors and we’ve got eight sophomores on varsity and that’s scary because they’re so young.”
Muenster has nearly three weeks until its first scrimmage which Carney said contributed to the slower pace the Hornets were moving at.
Carney expects by the first scrimmage that they will have the majority of the offense and defense installed.
This season, Carney said the Hornets are much further along than they were last year thanks to the summer.
“That’s what you hope for,” Carney said. “You’re in the same offense and defense year after year after year. This is our ninth year in the same defense, so these kids have been hearing it since the seventh grade. So it’s about fixing those little bitty things.”
When the pads do finally come out, Carney said the kids always look forward to that time of the year.
“It’s part of the reason boys and young men play football is because you can be physical,” Carney said. “It’s the opportunity to hit somebody and not get in trouble. As coaches we preach that and then outside of football, you as a parent you try to teach your kids not to do that kind of stuff.”
As the Hornets search for more intensity and passion, Carney said he fully expects that to come out by the time they get to their intra-squad scrimmage Saturday, Aug. 8.
“From an offensive standpoint, we want to put in a certain amount of plays and we want to have that all ironed out by Saturday,” Carney said. “We’ll have somebody filming that and we don’t film every practice. That’s our first opportunity to film and I’m a big believer in that. It’s a good way to learn because we can tell you what you’re doing wrong, but to see it is a great teaching opportunity.”
