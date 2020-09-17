In a battle of 1-2 teams, it’s the Muenster Hornets that are trying to find the win column again after posting back-to-back losses to Lindsay and Blue Ridge.
Muenster head coach admitted he’s kind of at a loss for words of his team’s lack of development with its younger players, but he doesn’t want to make excuses for the entire team’s play.
“I don’t want to keep harping on it, but we really struggled and I just hope they find a way to get better as the season progresses because they have to,” Carney said. “I knew it would be a struggle and I think the Alvord game was a good building block and we found a way to win it. I thought Lindsay’s experience and leadership overcame our youth late and last week we were just really unmotivated. That was the most discouraging thing of it all.”
The Hornets will host Electra on Friday, Sept. 18, and they will be on the lookout for Electra quarterback Jailen Dixon, who is the Tigers’ go-to offensive threat.
Dixon racked up 1,559 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns last season.
Carney said if Dixon, who is dealing with an injury, plays, he will be a problem for the Hornets’ defense.
“They’ve got a really athletic quarterback and he carries the ball anywhere from 20-30 times a game,” Carney said. “He’s a very good athlete with a potential to make plays at any moment. If we don’t tackle well, he’s got the potential to go 60 yards on us at any point. He’s got good speed and good size. He’s a very good football player. Hopefully we can control the line of scrimmage with our defensive line and I think we’re pretty good against the run, so it could work to our advantage this week.”
Carney estimated the Tigers will run 70% to 80% of the time. The Hornets will hope their speed will be an advantage against Electra.
Despite scoring 30 points combined in their past two games, Carney said the Hornets aren’t going to make any drastic changes this week.
“That’s one thing I’ve talked about as a staff and one thing I’ve always done here is we’re consistent with what we do,” Carney said. “We just have to get better at it. We’re not rewriting any playbooks or doing anything different. We’re just focusing Monday through Thursday at getting better at what we do and hopefully that carries into the game. Hopefully we’re going to get tremendous effort.”
The Hornets will face Electra, Valley View and Maud the next three weeks and Carney said the end goal for non-district is about preparing for district play beginning Friday, Oct. 9, against Era.
“That’s the key,” Carney said. “We’ve got to find a groove and find our identity pretty quick. Right now we don’t have it. Sometimes these kids think that when you put on a Muenster jersey and a helmet that teams are going to lay down and roll over for you. In my opinion, it’s just the opposite. You’re going to get the best from them because everybody wants to beat Muenster because we have been fortunate to be on such a good roll these past 10 or 11 years. They’re going to give us everything they’ve got.”
