The way the Muenster Hornets played in the second half should have earned them the win in a non-district showdown against Class 4A’s Burkburnett, but unfortunately for the Hornets, a costly first quarter was too much to overcome.
Muenster trailed 18-9 in the first quarter and despite outscoring Burkburnett 48-39 in the second half, the Hornets fell short 82-77 on Friday, Jan. 24.
Muenster head basketball coach Lynn Cook said Burkburnett provided the Hornets with ample challenge.
“They’re really good at what they do,” Cook said. “They push the tempo, they speed you up and they full-court press you the entire game. They’re not really concerned with playing good half-court defense and they’ll give up baskets to get the ball back, get down the floor and fire a 3. They made 14 3s on us and in the first quarter, you try to prepare, but it took us a while and we looked like a deer in headlights. It ended up being a deficit we couldn’t overcome.”
The Hornets struggled to keep their turnover numbers low as they amassed 27 in the game after averaging just under 15 per game this season.
“The kids competed and I have no issue with that, but you’re not going to be successful if you turn the ball over that much,” Cook said. “It’s not a unicorn. It’s not the only time we’ve turned it over like that. This is probably the third time we’ve turned it over that much and all of them ended up in losses. We tried some things on defense and we shot the ball well when we didn’t turn it over.”
Danny Luttmer was nearly unstoppable as he piled up 38 points, including 22 second-half points. However, Bryson Culwell was the only other Hornet in double digits with 15 while Major Eldridge was held to just one point.
“Luttmer’s 38 points are a direct result of us handling their press,” Cook said. “Whoever had the ball in the hands with a 2-on-1 drew the defender and would kick it to Danny, who finished. I don’t have a problem with our offense or our defense, but our turnovers have to improve. We’ve got to do a better job of being under control when we play faster.”
Muenster will travel to Era on Friday, Jan. 31, and despite the recent loss, Cook said the team is building at the right time of the year as the Hornets transition into the second half of their district slate.
“All in all, I’m pleased,” Cook said. “Burkburnett was a good change of pace and if we do see someone in the playoffs that tries to speed us up, we can fall back on the success we had in the second half.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
