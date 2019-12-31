With the way the Gainesville Leopards were shooting the 3-point to start the game, it might have been understandable if the Muenster Hornets changed their defense.
But head coach Lynn Cook and the Hornets didn’t overreact to the Leopards’ hot shooting and hung with them throughout the game.
The game came down to the final minutes, but for Muenster, every easy layup and free throw wasn’t going in while the Hornets’ had the reverse fortunes at the other end of the floor.
Muenster couldn’t ever claim the lead and fell 59-53 to drop to 10-2 on the season.
Cook said the Leopards had a solid game plan.
“It’s the lowest percentage shot in basketball in general, but not for Gainesville today,” Cook said. “You tip your hat. If they hit the shot, it puts us in a bind. If we extend our defense, then we’re vulnerable to penetration, which leads to easy baskets in the post. We helped off the post and they got four points easily. They did a good job playing the way they need to to put us in a bind.”
Cook and the Hornets trailed 32-28 at halftime and they made a small tweak to how they would converge on dribble penetration.
“We made a change on how we were going to help and it was a little bit different than we normally do,” Cook said. “We played them to a stalemate in the third quarter, but when it got to be late, they made free throws down the stretch. They made their baskets and we couldn’t make two in a row at the free-throw line and when you’re playing catchup, you can’t do that.”
Muenster’s offense was led by Major Eldridge’s 20 points while Bryson Culwell and Danny Luttmer had 13 points each.
Moving forward, Cook said the Hornets have to get better at defending the small, quicker guards.
“If you look at our team, almost everybody we play has smaller, quicker guys, so we have to become better defenders on the ball as well as taking care of the ball on the offensive end,” Cook said. “Gainesville did a good job forcing turnovers, but we took away our own inside game. We missed our 3s and one-foot shots and they didn’t. That’s a credit to Gainesville.”
Muenster will travel to Tom Bean on Friday, Jan. 3.
