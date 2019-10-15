Muenster head coach Brady Carney and the Hornets saw Cumby as one of the main roadblocks standing in their way of yet another district championship.
On Friday, Oct. 11, Muenster cleared the first hurdle on the way to what it hopes is another district title with a 23-6 victory over the Trojans.
The win moved Muenster to 5-2 on the season and Carney said the win didn’t come as easily as the Hornets had hoped.
“We knew their quarterback was good,” Carney said. “We were hoping to keep him in check and hold him to one long run. He had a 40-yard run, but we held him for the most part. I can see them playing for second in the Valley View district and I can see them playing for second behind Lindsay in that district, so they’re not a horrible team by any means. Their coach does a good job. They’ve got six or seven seniors that are really talented.”
Carney said he knows this isn’t the 2017 state championship team this year and as a result, he is adjusting his expectations.
The Hornets have struggled in the red zone on offense lately, oftentimes turning it over and coming away with no points.
“I think from an offensive standpoint, I don’t know if we’re ever going to be up 21-0 at halftime,” Carney said. “I think for us, 7-0 or 10-0 is probably kind of where we expect to be, but we felt like we left a few opportunities out there. So it was one of the things we felt like we were in control, especially from a defensive standpoint. Offensively, we were hoping to definitely go out on that first possession of third and score, which we did.”
The Hornets are still leaning on their defense, which Carney said had another stout performance.
“I don’t think we gave up many yards passing and maybe less than 150 rushing to a team that’s really rushing heavy,” Carney said. “I thought we did a good job. We can build and take some positives from it. We continue to catch punts really well. We made our PATs (point after attempts) and we were perfect on kickoffs. Defensively we just continue to play well against good players.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.