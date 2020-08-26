Muenster head coach Brady Carney is less concerned about wins and losses than about improving as the Hornets prepare for their first game of the season.
Muenster will face Alvord on Friday, Aug. 28, and Carney knows the strong Bulldogs team will provide his team with a tough test that should illuminate any deficiencies the Hornets are still working through.
“We lost our first game with an international private school out of the Dallas area and picked up Alvord, which I thought was a really good trade,” Carney said. “First, they are closer to us and two, they’ve been a really good football team the last few years. They are well coached and has a little bit of tradition. I was really excited to pick those guys up. I’m a firm believer in playing good, solid competition to get better and I think Alvord will give us all we want and more.”
Alvord senior quarterback Corbyn Cornell will lead the Bulldogs’ offense with his arm and his legs. Carney said he will be the top priority for the Hornets’ defense.
“He’s definitely the first thing I noticed,” Carney said. “The first thing that sticks out is his arm. He looks really shifty and athletic in the pocket. It looks like he’s doing some RPOs [run-pass-option] and it looks like he’s doing that quite a bit with him. He looks like a tremendous athlete, but I don’t know a lot about him because we haven’t played them in so long.”
Aside from Cornell, the first position group Carney normally looks at when he is scouting a team on film is the offensive and defensive lines.
There, he said the Hornets could have an advantage, but Carney said the Bulldogs’ skill positions looked as if they would be formidable.
“They’ve got some extremely fast kids,” Carney said. “For me, the important part is up front and we can take 5, 6, 7 or 8-yard runs and that can work in our favor as long as we limit their big-play potential, which I think we can. We’ve got good team speed, so I think we can keep those guys in check or we’re going to try to anyway.”
Carney said the Hornets’ secondary will be tested, but he thinks their quickness should be comparable. Tackling will be another area of emphasis for the Hornets as they try to get all 11 defenders to the football.
Alvord sports a 4-2-5 defensive scheme that Carney said will keep six players in the defensive box, but he also said he expects to see as many as eight in the box to try to offset the Hornets’ concerted ground attack.
“That’s what we lean on and we still have a long way to go, but our offensive line had some bright spots in our scrimmage,” Carney said. “From an offensive standpoint, it will be can we run the football and defensively, it will be can we control their quarterback. Offenses change from week to week, so we want to focus on us.”
Carney wants his players to be “put through the fire” early in the season and he said Alvord will challenge them in several areas.
“I think that’s the only way you get better is to play good competition and learn from your mistakes, because we are young,” Carney said. “We are going to make a lot of mistakes early, but as long as we are coachable and taking instructions, we’ll be fine.”
While Carney said it’s important to start the season on the right foot, it is still non-district play and doesn’t have an impact on the Hornets making the playoffs. There is a fine line between making errors and wanting to build confidence.
“This is the time to make mistakes so you can learn from it,” Carney said. “Our goal is always to win, but at the same time, I’d rather bust a coverage against Alvord in Week 1 and figure out what we did wrong and fix it before Windthorst in Week 7 because those are the games that matter. Losing can sometimes hurt you as well because of confidence and losing is never really an option.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
