On Monday, June 8, the Muenster Hornets will be returning to group workouts after the recent University Interscholastic League announcement that schools could resume athletic activities and sports-specific workouts.
Muenster athletic director Brady Carney said he and the athletes have been looking forward to this day for a long time and the announcement did come as a bit of a surprise.
“For me, and I think a lot of people, especially the kids, it kind of bring backs a sense of normalcy,” Carney said. “The last three months have been nowhere what we consider normal. I think that’s the biggest thing. For me, I was a little surprised. I was probably 50-50 thinking we could get some strength and conditioning in July. I was pleasantly surprised with the June 8 startup date.”
While the Hornets will be getting back to athletics, Carney said he isn’t sure about the future of sports in the next several months.
“It’s definitely not normal and I don’t know when we’ll get back to when we consider normal,” Carney said. “I still don’t think football season will be what it will be in the past. I don’t see how as a school district when you’re liable for all these children, how we can pack in 4,000 people into those stadiums. I don’t know how it’s going to be different, but I don’t think it will be a normal football season.”
Carney said Muenster will wait a few weeks before focusing on sports-specific activities to allow the athletes to get their feet wet again after several months off.
“For me, I feel like the kids are not going to be where they need to be to work for two and a half hours,” Carney said. “I want to build up to that point. I want to spend a few weeks doing that and get to where we can do the football side of things. We never pick a football up in the spring because the same kids that play football play baseball, so I want them to be the best baseball players they can be.”
Being able to be around the athletes again is welcome news to Carney.
“I think it’s an advantage for schools that have high participation numbers through the summer,” Carney said. “We’ve got 90% of our football players that are there daily. To me, those kids giving us those hours and us being able to keep our thumb on them and motivate them, that’s what sets programs like ours and Lindsay’s and Mart’s apart a little bit. It is vital for any program to be consistent day in and day out.”
Carney and the Muenster coaching staff have been in contact with the athletes the past few months, feeding them workouts and suggestions for staying in shape. However, Carney knows that they haven’t been to the level they need to be, especially the past month or two.
“I just sent our guys some at-home workouts, but that’s a 14, 15 and 16-year-old kid that does that,” Carney said. “It’s nothing like they’re going to get in the weight room with the coaches. I think the kids responded well to it early, but they kind of faded. I felt like deep down something changed when the UIL announced baseball, softball and track was canceled. That’s just a feeling I get. I feel like early on, the kids responded well before falling off, but we’ve all been kids and I understand what they’re thinking.”
Muenster will have 15 to 20 kids in the weight room at time and will have two sessions a day in order to stay in compliance with the social distancing guidelines.
Carney said he feels like his weight room is already set up well to adhere to those guidelines.
“I feel like a school our size, our weight room is one of the best from a size perspective,” Carney said. “All our racks are already six to 10 feet apart. To me, I’ve got it really easy. We’ve got a lot of room for not a lot of kids. We’re going to keep the same partner for the kids every day and I don’t feel like I have to do a lot to accommodate our numbers. I feel really fortunate to have what we have right now.”
Strength and conditioning is always a focus during the summer so to get back to that is much more important than the sports specific workouts in Carney’s opinion.
“For us, it’s a conditioning thing and getting our strength back,” Carney said. “I know the kids are behind and you’d have to be a complete fool to think they aren’t behind. Our kids enjoy the weight room. As soon as you throw kids out there trying to overdo it, that’s when you get injuries and when we’re a school of our size, we have to think about staying healthy. You just have to be cautious as a coach and I think we’ll do that.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
