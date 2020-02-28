The Muenster baseball team is getting used to a delayed start to its season. With the Hornets’ basketball team still in the playoffs, the baseball team won’t start its season until next week.
Head coach Josh Wheeler expects the basketball team to make a deep run every season, so he has postponed several games to give the players as many games as possible to get up to speed.
“Being here, I don’t think we’ve not been to the regional tournament since I’ve been here,” Wheeler said. “I just try to push everything back as much as I can so those guys don’t miss so many games. Even our guys that have been out there already, they’ve got at least 20 at-bats with four scrimmages and I think that’s the most important thing.”
Wheeler said the baseball team can only hold off for so long because the Hornets will miss opportunities to play games.
“When you get to Week 2, you have to play,” Wheeler said. “If you don’t play a third tournament, you only get three games, but you can play six in a tournament. We just tried to push it back one week so that unless they make the state tournament, they only miss one week.”
Wheeler said the team is revved up to start the season.
“I think we’re excited,” Wheeler said. “I feel like there are three or four teams in the region that can win it and I think we’re one of them. That’s always fun to be able to come into a year knowing you won’t be out of the playoffs in the first round. We should be better than that. We return seven guys.”
As the season begins, Wheeler said the goal is always to see improvement from the previous year and he said he has seen that in his players.
“In my opinion, we lost two really good players,” Wheeler said. “We lost Parker McGrew, but we’ve got a long way to go.”
Wheeler said eight of the nine positions on the field are solidified and one is up for grabs. When evaluating the players for that spot, it starts with how good their defense is.
“We’ve got about three guys that are going to battle for one position and it may be a deal where one plays the field and one hits,” Wheeler said. “You have to play defense and it’s hard to put you on the field if you can’t catch. You want to be good defensively first of all and it’s about how good they look up there at the plate and how good of swings they take and if they’re making contact with the baseball.”
As the team prepares to play its first game of the season against Bowie in the Bowie tournament, Wheeler said defensive situations are some of the facets of the game that are stressed this time of year.
“We’re working on first-and-third situations and pickoff moves,” Wheeler said. “We work on pitching with bullpens and we hit every day. We work on bunt coverages. We try to do all of those things once or twice a week and it comes down to hitting and fielding the ball. At the beginning of the year, we work on how we want to field the ball and catch the ball in the outfield.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.