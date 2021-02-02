The first matchup between Muenster and Alvord saw the Hornets win in blowout fashion, but the second meeting on Friday, Jan. 29, saw the Bulldogs put up a much bigger fight.
Alvord came away with the 37-36 victory to hand the Hornets their second district loss of the season.
Muenster outscored the Bulldogs in each of the last three quarters, but in the end, the 11-point deficit they built in the first quarter proved to be too much to overcome.
“We could never recover from the hole we dug for ourselves in the first quarter,” Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said. “We struggled to score the whole game, but when you shoot less that 20% for the entire quarter, it just puts you in a really bad situation. After the first quarter, we settled down on both sides of the ball.”
The Hornets limited Alvord to just single-digit offensive quarters after the first frame, but the Bulldogs’ defense gave Muenster too many fits.
Muenster was led by Grant Hess’s 14 points with Eli Saucer adding 13 points, but only two other Hornets found the scoreboard.
Despite the offensive struggles, Cook was proud of how his team fought to the final whistle.
“Alvord did a good job of taking away what we were trying to do on offense, which forced us to shoot way more 3s than we normally do,” Cook said. “I was really proud of how we didn't quit, didn't try to make excuses or place blame. We battled and got ourselves in a position to have a shot at the buzzer for the win. We did a lot of thing well in the last two minutes of the game. We just ran out of time.”
Cook said the Hornets’ defense bowed up in the final minutes as they came up with three Alvord turnovers, but they couldn’t convert on the other end of the floor.
The 16-5 first-quarter hole was too much to battle back from and in the two Hornets’ losses in district this season, it has been one bad stretch of play that did them in.
Against Lindsay on Jan. 8, the Hornets were outscored 13-0 to fall 46-34.
They’ll have to play a full, four-quarter game as they take on Lindsay on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“We’ve got to do a better job offensively and through three quarters we’d only scored 34 points and to beat Lindsay, I feel like we have to score more than that. They’re going to score. The first game, I didn’t feel like we were aggressive enough against their zone. When they went to the 1-3-1 zone, it was advantage Lindsay because we became way too passive and we were way too satisfied passing it around the perimeter.”
Lindsay is 8-1 in district and coming off a 62-39 win over Tioga on Friday.
Cook said his defense will need to replicate its performance against Lindsay the first time around.
“It’s definitely repeatable,” Cook said. “It’s just a question of will it be repeated and that’s on us. Will we come in mentally and physically prepared to play all four quarters and clean up what we need to on offense. We went into the fourth quarter with a lead and we earned that. There’s no reason to not have confidence that we can compete and win.”
