The Muenster Hornets built a double-digit lead by the second quarter and held it for much of the game, but the Collinsville Pirates made a late charge and forced Muenster to come up with some key plays down the stretch.
Holding just a 37-32 advantage in the final minutes of the district tilt, Muenster’s Andrew Flaming delivered back-to-back clutch floaters in the lane to extend the Hornets’ lead back out to nine points to help them hold on for the 44-34 home victory Friday, Jan. 15.
Assistant coach Jeff Presnall said he was glad to see his team rise to the occasion despite the offensive struggles.
“Those two shots by Andrew took the pressure off our defense and to be honest, we’re more confident when we don’t have the ball than when we do,” Presnall said. “Tonight was an example of that. We turned the ball over too much on offense or we missed too many shots, but good defense always covers up for those offensive inconsistencies.”
Muenster jumped out to a 10-3 lead after the first quarter and each team went back and forth the rest of the game.
“We went to a lineup change to get more of a four-guard offensive look and AJ’s skills are helping us score more,” Presnall said. “We just couldn’t put back-to-back offensive series together.”
Flaming led the team in scoring with 15 points while AJ Christopher added 12 points – 10 of which came in the first quarter. Grant Hess also tacked on nine points.
While those players paced the offensive attack for Muenster, it was the entire team that contributed defensively.
Muenster forced a multitude of Collinsville turnovers and a host of bad shots. Presnall said the team’s defensive identity was on full display Friday.
“Anytime you give up 34 points in a varsity game is pretty good,” Presnall said. “They had two good one-on-one players and they score a lot of points, but it’s the team defense that made the difference. We live and die on our defense every year, but this year we really are. As much as we struggle on offense at times, defense is a coach [Lynn] Cook hallmark.”
Presnall credited the team’s film study for how the Hornets coerced their turnovers and said they tried to practice Collinsville’s offensive tendencies as much as they could.
The win moves Muenster to 6-6 on the season and 4-1 in district.
The Hornets will travel to Tioga on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to wrap up the first half of district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.