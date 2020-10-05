Defense is at the root of the recent success for the Muenster Hornets as they posted their third consecutive shutout on Thursday, Oct. 1, with a 54-0 victory over Texas Wind.
The Hornets have outscored their opponents 163-0 the past three weeks, but it’s the Hornets’ ability the to suffocate opposing offenses that has head coach Brady Carney optimistic.
“I don’t care who you play, but sometimes that can be tough,” Carney said. “You can have a busted assignment here, or a missed tackle there or a deep pass, it’s one of those things where a score could happen at any moment. I felt like we played pretty good. They didn’t throw the ball a ton, but this was our third straight game where the opponent threw it less than 10 times. We held them to less than 100 yards of offense and only three or four first downs. I thought our defensive line played well.”
Despite posting over 50 points for just the second time this season, Carney said the offense still has room for improvement.
“I thought we started OK in the first quarter and in the second, I could see us get flat a little bit on offensive especially,” Carney said. “We weren’t blocking really well but if you look at our stats, we averaged over nine yards per play. It’s not like it was bad, but we didn’t have as many explosive running plays like we did the past couple weeks.”
The Hornets did post 260 passing yards from senior quarterback Trent Anderle with wideout Grant Hess hauling 200 yards. Carney was excited to see that phase of the game develop alongside the Hornets’ traditional smashmouth running game.
“That was a positive for sure,” Carney said. “We threw the ball a lot better than I thought. Trent was 10-for-17, but honestly, it should have been a few more completions because we had a few drops. Overall, I thought we threw the ball well and they king of gave us that with how they were playing defense, so we took advantage of it. That had been an area of concern.”
Muenster improved its record to 4-2 on the season after starting 1-2 and picking up back-to-back losses for the first time in 10 seasons.
Texas Wind was the fourth opponent the Hornets scheduled for last week. Originally the Hornets were slated to face Maud, then Wichita Falls Rider JV and then Cooper before finally landing on Texas Wind for Thursday.
Carney said he thought his team adjusted well to the changes and some newer players got some crucial playing time as well.
“That kind of goes back to defense,” Carney said. “We were obviously prepared enough to go in there and shut them out first and then be solid against the run. From an offensive standpoint, we were missing Braden Berkley as a wing back who does a good job blocking and we started a sophomore Gradan Wolf. It was important to get him some reps, so hopefully he’ll have some experience under his belt before the big game against Windthorst.”
As far as what the Hornets need to improve on before next week’s district-opening tilt against Era on Friday, Oct. 9.
“I felt like we took a step back in our run blocking so we’ve got to set the edge better on our outside run plays and we’ve got to continue to play well on the defensive line and be good against the run,” Carney said.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.