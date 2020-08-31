It wasn’t a work of art, but the Muenster Hornets bowed up when they needed to in their season opener against Alvord.
The Hornets trailed in the second half but pulled out the 24-22 victory to give them some momentum headed into this week’s kraut bowl tilt against Lindsay.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said he was proud of the fight his team showed in the face of adversity.
“The main thing I was happy about was how the young kids didn’t quit on me,” Carney said. “They kept fighting and I felt like they got better as the game went on. It could have been easy not to find a way to win it, but they kept fighting and they took a drive there in the fourth quarter and finished it off.”
Having his team battle for a closely contested win is nice to see so early in the season, Carney said.
“Anytime you challenge yourself as a team, you get better and to find a way to win it, there are a lot of positives,” Carney said.
As well as the Hornets played, they still had some warts. Muenster missed 15 tackles, which Carney said was the most his team has missed since he has been at Muenster.
“Granted the Alvord quarterback is a really good player and he’s good at stopping and starting,” Carney said. “He’s a four-year starter and I thought he was better than what I saw on film. There were way too many missed tackles and our special teams were not good, especially on kickoffs. We also had two turnovers down inside the 30-yard line and those were two more opportunities to score. We’ll try to get those fixed.”
With it still being early in the season, Carney said there isn’t a better time to be making mistakes.
“You want to get better and see you progress as the season goes on and hopefully those mistakes are cut in half or more by the time district rolls around,” Carney said. “Right now, it’s the time to miss double-digit tackles and not against Windthorst and Petrolia. We hope to see that number go down.”
Another area in special teams Carney wants to see improved are the Hornets’ 2-point conversions. Muenster failed on four attempts against Alvord.
“We won by two if you throw in the extra points we missed and the 2-point conversions, we would be up by eight or 10 points,” Carney said. “Instead, we were only up two points with them driving and they had the opportunity to kick a field goal to beat us. I’m a big special teams guy and I’ve been lucky to have Trey McTaggart. We’ve got to figure out how to fix those.”
The Hornets have a kicker waiting in the wings with Devon Bindel, but he is the JV quarterback and Carney said he doesn’t want to bring him up to varsity yet.
Muenster senior quarterback Trent Anderle had just his second start of his career and Carney said he could tell Andrele was nervous early in the game. As it progressed, Anderle settled down and found Jonathan Wheeler for a touchdown.
“He threw some good balls to Jonathan and Grant Hess,” Carney said. “He threw one interception, but he ran the ball really well and he probably had 60 yards rushing in the second half, which is one of the reasons he’s back there is because he’s a good runner. I sort of expected him to be nervous.”
Carney said the Hornets controlled the line of scrimmage from the second quarter on and Muenster’s ground attack found its footing.
“We put ourselves in a bind with some penalties that put us behind the chains a little bit, but overall I think we ran for 300 yards,” Carney said. “That’s sort of our goal each week is 250 yards or above. I thought we did a good job running the ball.”
At the top of the Hornets’ rushing totem poll was senior running back Jonathan Wheeler, who averaged 10 yards per carry.
“Jonathan Wheeler had an outstanding game with 170 yards rushing and he’s our go-to guy,” Carney said. “We expect that from him and he had a really good night and showed what kind of player he can be. I thought his speed and elusiveness and his stop and start helped him stand out on the field along with the Alvord quarterback. You expect that from a senior that’s been playing here for so long.”
