It’s been 12 seasons since the Muenster Hornets lost back-to-back games and they’re in jeopardy of doing so this season as they are coming off a 34-14 loss to Lindsay on Friday, Sept. 4.
Muenster struggled in many areas against the Knights, but they’re facing a Blue Ridge squad that is 0-2 on the season.
Head coach Brady Carney said the Hornets will be focused on themselves and try to regain some of their confidence.
“We need to bounce back from a loss and perform a little bit better,” Carney said. “That’s our main focus. It’s not on Blue Ridge. The focus is to get back in the win column and improve as a team because there were lots of things against Lindsay we have to improve. Blue Ridge is not a bad 0-2 team. The expectations are to win and that’s what we talked about earlier in the week is moving past Lindsay. Deep down, I think it will make us better.”
The Hornets reviewed game film Saturday after their loss to Lindsay, but they haven’t spoken about the Knights since then. Muenster is turning the page and focusing on this week’s opponent.
The Hornets and the Tigers are similar in several ways. Both sport a host of underclassmen and have had trouble putting together consistent offensive drives.
“It reminds me of us in that they look good for a series and then they struggle for a few,” Carney said. “They are just really hit and miss. From an offensive standpoint, they remind me of Lindsay because they are 70-30 pass to run and they are looking for big plays. We had a really good drive in our third possession against Lindsay, but the next drive was a 3-and-out and we can’t keep playing from inside the 20-yard line.”
Carney said the key to improving the Hornets’ offensive longevity starts on the offensive line.
“Lindsay’s defensive line is really good and I knew we would have some trouble, but we’ve got to be better up front,” Carney said. “Our guards’ pulls were a little bit slow last week. They were a little bit unsure of where they were going. Lindsay could be the best team we play all year and we’ve got to be better.”
The Tigers trot out a trips formation on offense where they put a single wideout Lucas Jenkins on the other side of the field. That forces teams into single coverage in the secondary and Carney expects the Tigers to lean on that look again Friday, Sept. 11.
“They really like to take their shots at [Jenkins] and he’s a good player,” Carney said. “The cornerbacks have to be aware of him by himself and it means our corners are going to have to hold up. We’re not going to pressure their quarterback as much as the kid from Lindsay because this guy is a bit better runner. He doesn’t throw the ball as good as the kid from Lindsay, and a lot of people don’t, but he moves a bit better.”
One area Carney felt his team was deficient in was special teams. A fumble on the Hornets’ second possession of the game gave the Knights a quick 13-0 lead and Carney said they can’t continue to struggle with punting or kicking.
The Hornets want to improve of course, but stopping a losing streak before it starts is top of mind this week. Muenster wants to get back in the win column and start picking up momentum before the Hornets begin district play Oct. 9 against Era.
“It will help us to feel better about ourselves and I think that carries over to the next week of preparation,” Carney said. “Whichever team can get it together the quickest will be the one that comes out on top.”
