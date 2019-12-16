Another long football playoff run has once again truncated the Muenster basketball team’s beginning of the season.
Once the Hornets got their feet wet, they found some early success, especially with players embracing new roles in the process.
The Hornets went 3-1 in the Jacksboro Tournament over the weekend and finished in third place to move to 4-1 on the season.
Muenster opened the tourney with a lopsided 66-21 win over Boyd on Dec. 12, and shut down Archer City for a 48-28 victory Friday, Dec. 13.
The Hornets ran into a tough team in Pampa, which sent them to their first loss and to the consolation bracket, where they rebounded with a 44-35 victory over Jacksboro to secure a third-place finish.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said the team played well overall and that Pampa had a strong team that showed them some facets of their game to work on.
“We started out in pool play and won our pool, but then we played Pampa and they’re good,” Cook said. “I think they’re 10-1 on the season now and they handled us pretty well. Their defensive pressure really took us out of our game. We had some turnovers and it kind of steamrolled from there. Hopefully the more time we spend in the gym, the less likely outcomes like that will happen in the future.”
Cook said he was pleased with how the team responded with a win over Jacksboro.
“We did a lot of good things in that game for the most part on both sides of the ball,” Cook said. “We’ve had two practices and we’ll take on the defending Class 1A state champs in Slidell on Tuesday. There’s definitely some rust and there are adjustments that have to be made. Every year there is a new group. We graduated two starting seniors last year, so we’ll have two guys stepping up into their place. It’s going to take some time for everyone to mesh and get on the same page.”
The Hornets have lost several key players since their 2017 state championship run, but Cook said that has been par for the course the past couple of years.
The key for them moving forward is how quickly those players filling in can get up to speed.
“You get used to having to replace guys on the fly and not having much time to gain that chemistry,” Cook said. “They’ve been really resilient and they don’t get too down. They’re pretty even-keeled about it and it bodes well for where we want to get to. We want to build, grow and get better every time we’re in the gym, but it’s something the kids are used to now.”
Defense continues to be the straw that stirs the Hornets’ drink as they have held teams to single digits in more than half of the quarters they’ve played this season.
Cook said he is glad that defense has been the backbone of the program and that he is optimistic the offense will continue to develop.
“Defense is more heart and desire than it is technique and Xs and Os,” Cook said. “They understand what their job is on the defensive end of the floor. They buy into it. They play hard and get to the right spots. They make it hard to score against us. We don’t have an offensive identity right now, but the skill level will increase.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
