The Muenster Hornets continue to dominate district play as they haven’t lost a district tilt in seven years.
They have put together 72 straight district wins and another successful trip to the playoffs. Although the season didn’t end the way Muenster wanted it to, it still garnered respect from its peers as the Hornets swept many of the awards and selections in District 12-2A.
Headlining those awards was senior Danny Luttmer, who was named district MVP.
Luttmer averaged over 16 points per game and head coach Lynn Cook said he has been a big part of the team for the past three years.
“He’s gotten better every single year,” Cook said. “He’s a constant on offense. Game in and game out, you’re going to get your 13-18 points. He’s going to be solid on the defensive end as well. He competes as well. That’s probably the best thing about him in all sports.”
Luttmer was also named to the Texas Area Basketball Coaches all-state team and surpassed 1,000 points in his high school career this season.
“He’s been there for so long in all three of the major sports,” Luttmer said. “He has that experience that he brings to the table every game. He brings the competitiveness and he’s a lead by an example guy instead of a verbal guy. Everyone has a great example to follow when they see how Danny handles his business.”
Senior Major Eldridge was named the defensive player of the year in the district and Cook said he was always a difference-maker on the court.
“Teams have to account for his presence around the rim and even at the 3-point line,” Cook said. “He’s proven time and time again that he has really good feet. He’s one of our best on-ball defenders regardless of size. Last year he was the district MVP and this year, he and Danny kind of swapped place. He’s got all the same intangibles as Danny. He’s got the leadership and the competitiveness.”
Eldridge averaged a double-double this season. He scored 14.5 points per game and led the team in rebounds with 10 boards per game. He also defended the basket at an incredible rate, posting 2.6 blocks a game to go along with 2.3 steals per game.
“There is no doubt that he could have repeated as our MVP because he is so important to us on both sides of the ball,” Cook said. “A lot of the times the shiny stats are the points per game instead of the blocks or rebounds that show up on the defensive side but in no way did that decrease his importance to us and how much he contributed to our success over the past three years.”
Luttmer and Major also were tabbed to the TABC all-region team.
On the first team for District 12-2A was senior Bryson Culwell, who averaged just under 13 points per game and six rebounds per game. He also led the team in 3-pointers.
“Anytime you try to play an inside-out game, you’ve got to have the outside component,” Cook said. “He did a really good job of filling that role. He’s one of the best pure shooters that I’ve ever been around. To see where he started to where he has come, I couldn’t be prouder.”
Senior Garrett Hess made the first team and came off the bench last season, but he stepped into a starting role where Cook said he fit right in.
“He is as competitive of a young man as I’ve ever been around,” Cook said. “It shows on the basketball court, football field and as a golfer. He doesn’t like losing. He holds himself to a very high standard in whatever sport he’s doing. He led by example in every practice and every game. He hit some big shots for us and he was someone you could count on to do the right thing and be in the right place defensively.”
Finally, junior Cade Stevens also made the first team and Cook said he is a no-ego guy. Stevens led the team in assists with just over three per game.
“I’m really proud of the job Cade did for us this year,” Cook said. “He’s very happy to distribute the ball to the guys that need the ball in their hands. He’s not worried about his scoring line. His number one goal was winning and he was willing to do his part to make that happen. He led the team in assists and he did a really good job learning on the fly this year. He got better as the season went along.”
Cook said after another unblemished district championship that even he is having trouble putting that success in perspective.
“I’ve been doing this a long time and this is the only time I’ve been a part of something like this,” Cook said. “I play just a small part and the players I’ve been around are what makes a streak like this possible. It’s about having kids buy in, compete, care and just work every day. That’s what we’ve been for the last seven years.”
Muenster fell to McLeod in the regional semifinal game and despite the early exit, Cook said he was pleased with the season in which the Hornets went 26-6. He said anytime you can win 20 games and win a district title is always a very good season.
“It was a very similar ending to last year,” Cook said. “We played well in the first half just like we did last year, but foul troubles kind of crept in the game a little bit and we had to sit some guys with fouls. Going into the fourth quarter it was tied and it was an eight-minute basketball game. Our offense kind of faded on us a little bit, but I thought we competed well. The kids didn’t quit.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
