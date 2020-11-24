Thursday’s tilt against Quanah was the Muenster Hornets’ closest game in several weeks, but they puffed their chest out when it got tight and pulled away for a heavy victory.
But the Hornets are anticipating a much closer tilt Friday, Nov. 27, when they face one of the best teams in the state in the Hamlin Pied Pipers, who are undefeated at 11-0 on the season.
Muenster had outscored its opponents 138-12 in the three games prior to their showdown with Quanah, but the game was tougher than the 50-22 score might have indicated.
Head coach Brady Carney said playing in a close game bodes well this week against Hamlin.
“It’s going to be a tight game this week and most games from here on out are going to be tight,” Carney said. “We kept fighting with a young team. We didn’t put our heads down. We just kept chugging along and played hard. I think that’s a positive. You get better by playing better opponents and you can’t go through the season beating people 60-0. The more tight games you’re in, I think the better you are.”
Carney said he liked what he saw from his team against Quanah, especially when the Indians came within four points on multiple occasions.
“I thought we did a really good job on defense,” Carney said. “We knew their quarterback was a really good player and we missed a few tackles there in the first half, but we were much better in the second half. I loved the way we kept fighting. It was a four-point game late in the third quarter and we responded. We just did an outstanding job defensively in the second half.”
Hamlin went 12-3 last season and made it all the way to the state championship game, where they fell 25-20 to Mart.
Muenster’s season was also ended at the hands of Mart last year and Carney said Hamlin easily could have emerged as state champs.
“They had a chance to beat Mart if they hadn’t thrown a pick-6,” Carney said. “They’ve been ranked number two all year to Mart. The thing that sticks out with them is they’ve got 15 seniors out of 20 kids on their varsity. We’ve got four seniors, so they’ve definitely got the experience on us. They’ve been really good the past couple years.”
The Hornets will be underdogs this week against the Pied Pippers, but Carney has never been concerned with rankings or projections.
Still, Carney knows they will have their hands full.
“I’m fine with it,” Carney said. “I kind of like being the underdog. It kind of motivates you a little bit more. We’ve been an underdog a few times this year and hopefully we use that to our advantage.”
Hamlin’s offense is led by its wideout and quarterback, which Carney said will be a big test for his defense.
One aspect going in Muenster’s favor is the Pied Pipers’ star running back is out with an injury.
“Their running back dislocated his ankle and I see it more on defense than on offense, because he’s a really good linebacker,” Carney said.
Minimizing Hamlin’s big-play potential is of major concern for the Hornets as well as winning in the trenches against its defensive line. The Pied Pipers sport a zone running scheme – something the Hornets haven’t seen very much this season.
Hamlin’s defense and its speed might be the most dangerous as it shutout Windthorst 14-0 this season and is coming off a 48-14 win over Petrolia in the area round.
The most points the Pied Pipers have given up this season was 22, but the offense still put up 42 points of its own in a win over Ralls.
“We feel like if we can get two or three scores we give ourselves a chance because we feel like we can hold most teams to under two or three scores,” Carney said.
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.