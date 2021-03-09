Going 5-0 in the American Cancer Society Tournament, the Muenster Hornets have hit the ground running to begin their season.
Quarantine forced the Hornets’ baseball season to delay, but once they got revved up, they’ve played well against some of the tougher teams in the region.
“I feel like one of the teams we played was better than we were, but we just happened to win that day,” Muenster head coach Josh Wheeler said. “We beat two top-10 teams in 3A. Boyd and Paradise are solid. It’s good for our kids. Our pitching has to come around a little bit. We had a good first tournament and I’m pleased with it.”
Wheeler also picked up his 100th career win during the tournament.
Muenster only fit in 10 games to start the season before the coronavirus pandemic brought all high school sports to a screeching halt.
Wheeler said he felt terrible for all the players that didn’t get to play out the season, particularly for the seniors.
“It wasn’t fun,” Wheeler said. “It’s what I do for a living, so I look forward to baseball season. It wasn’t fun at all, especially four our seniors. All the kids missed out on a year of baseball and I caught myself in a game the other day where I had to remind myself that the sophomores didn’t really get a freshman season.”
Most of the players took part in summer baseball last season, but now that the high school season is officially here, Wheeler said he can see how driven they are to play and compete.
The team only has three seniors, so they will be battling with some relatively inexperienced players.
“I think we’re young and we have a really good group and we’re mingled together really well,” Wheeler said. “We were young last year too, but I think we’re young and pretty good and in a couple years, I think we can be really good.”
The Hornets are still working on situational awareness this season. For example, when up 0-2 in the count, Wheeler said pitchers are in the process of figuring out not to pitch down the middle.
“We’re making mental mistakes and we haven’t seen enough pitching,” Wheeler said. “Even though we played a ton of summer ball, the kids are playing kids their own age. We’re playing against 18-year-olds now. It’s totally different. They’re way bigger and way stronger than you are.”
Defensively, Wheeler is encouraged with what he has seen in the short season, but the pitching still needs work.
Against Paradise, Muenster pulled out the 14-13 victory and Wheeler said that bodes well for his team to win a close game early in the season.
“Paradise is pretty good and I feel like they’re better than we are, but we’ve got young kids and we’ve got to get better throughout the year,” Wheeler said. “I told them that hopefully going 5-0 in the tournament is not the best thing we do all year. We could be a lot better. The pitching was above average.”
Wheeler admitted the Hornets’ weakest point of the team is the offense, but in the tournament, he said they hit the ball well.
“The pitching we saw wasn’t all that great, but hitting is hard,” Wheeler said. “We beat a Class 4A team and three 3A teams. We scored a lot of runs throughout the tournament.”
Muenster outscored its tournament opponents 48-27, including two games to begin the tourney that were wins by a combined 15-2 runs difference.
The team still needs to get in better shape and it will have its chance with another tournament beginning Thursday, March, 11, against two Class 4A teams in Caddo Mills and Farmersville.
