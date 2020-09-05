The Muenster Hornets found themselves hanging by a thread in the kraut bowl against Lindsay on Friday, Sept. 4.
They came out of the gates extremely sluggish before eventually finding their footing early in the second quarter when running back Jonathan Wheeler’s 7-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 13-8 with 8:31 remaining in the second half.
The Hornets then had a defensive answer on Lindsay’s next drive on a Wheeler interception, but the offense never could put together enough lengthy drives together throughout the game.
Their final touchdown came with 3:37 left in the game on another 15-yard touchdown run from Wheeler.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney knew the Knights would serve as a tough challenge and he wasn’t surprised from what he saw from Lindsay on both sides of the ball.
“They’re a really good football team and I knew for us to win, we’d have to have a perfect game and we didn’t have a perfect game in the first two possessions and that went out the door pretty quick,” Carney said. “I’ve seen a lot of football and that team has the potential to be a state semifinalist team in [Class 2A] Division I. I don’t want to condone losing, but I think you can learn from it.”
The Knights opened with a touchdown 64 seconds into the game and then capitalized on a turnover off a muffed fumble on the snap to the Muenster punter. Lindsay scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for a touchdown to give the Knights the first 13 points of the game.
Carney said his team will have to go through some growing pains early in the season and the Hornets’ slow start was one example.
“The start for us goes back to being young and Lindsay being experienced with the juniors and seniors,” Carney said. “We’ve all been a part of those teams that are upperclassmen heavy and Jeff [Smiley] has got that now. We’re a young team that doesn’t have a lot of seniors leading them. We weren’t mentally prepared or ready to go.”
The Hornets focus was to be sturdy on the offensive line to deal with a difficult Lindsay defensive line.
Finding consistency was a challenge most of the night for the Hornets and while they showed flashes of their identity that includes a clock-controlling run game and stifling defense, it wasn’t enough, Carney said.
“We had our moments with our third possession with a seven-minute drive, but we didn’t keep that fire about us,” Carney said. “Then we had five or six possessions where we didn’t get a first down. The potential is there, but with a young team, you have to find that consistency. I told the sophomores they don’t have until December. They have to grow up now if we’re going to be the team we can be.”
The Hornets’ running game struggled much of the night and Carney credited the Knights’ defense for stopping them.
Muenster did put pressure on Lindsay quarterback Kolt Schuckers throughout the game, but again, Carney said the Hornets struggled to do that consistently enough to make a major impact.
“We were bringing our linebackers a lot and being a small team and not having a lot of depth, we that would also affect our physical conditioning,” Carney said. “I saw our kids get tired at times. When we got our pressure on the kid, he couldn’t complete the passes like he could when he has time. If you give him time in the pocket, he’s such an accurate passer that he can pick you apart.”
Carney knew headed into the game that the Hornets would have to limit the Knights’ explosive plays and he said they simply had too many for Muenster to hang with them.
“I told our team that if we want a shot to beat them that they’d have to limit those big plays to two because I knew we could probably score two on them and then you’re hoping to get into a close game,” Carney said. “But I knew of three or four big plays right off the bat.”
The Hornets had won the previous five kraut bowls and to now finally lose one, Carney said he felt he let down many people.
“It’s tough because I’ve been part of Muenster for so long,” Carney said. “I feel like I let myself and my team down, but the community as well because I know how much it means to them. It hurts me to lose a game because I know how much the parents and the kids take in winning the game.”
As disappointed as Carney and the Hornets were to lose the game, he was quick to remind them that it was just a non-district game and that it didn’t mean much in the grand scheme of their season.
“In the long run, it has no effect on who we are and what we’re trying to accomplish,” Carney said. “All it did for us is hopefully make us learn and get better.”
The Hornets will host Blue Ridge at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.