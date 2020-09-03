Muenster head coach Brady Carney has seen the Lindsay Knights team developing for the past several seasons.
He knows the Hornets will be tested Friday, Sept. 4, in the kraut bowl and the Knights are coming off a 71-0 thrashing of Era.
Lindsay is led by junior all-state quarterback Kolt Schuckers and the Knights have a host of receivers on the other end of his passes that can light up the scoreboard, including junior all-state receiver Garrett Ellender.
“Their experience sticks out to me,” Carney said. “They’ve got 12, 13 or 14 seniors and we’ve got four. You can see things coming. We could see things five years ago and know Lindsay was going to be good. You can look at a junior high and they were dominating people. You can see it coming.”
Carney said it was hard to get a read on the Knights because most of their touchdowns scored against Era were from special teams and turnovers.
As for how the Hornets plan to attack the Knights’ high-octane offense, Carney says it will be a challenge to corral it the entire game.
“Era went cover-0 and to do that, you have to match their athletes and that’s hard to do for a school our size because they do have extremely good athletes at every skill position,” Carney said. “You’ve got guys all over the place and their offensive line is much better than it was last year. Hopefully we have the right game plan and the kids will be able to follow it.”
While the Hornets have won the past five kraut bowls, Carney said that has no major effect on this year’s marquee matchup.
“I don’t know if it means really anything because every year is different,” Carney said. “Just because you won five in a row doesn’t mean you’re going to win this one. Winning five in a row, I guess it can carry a certain amount of pride and maybe even kind of encourage our guys to play harder to keep the streak going. There is no edge in my opinion. I think motivation would be the biggest thing.”
While Carney has an understanding of Lindsay head coach Jeff Smiley’s defensive scheme he ran in Muenster for seven seasons, Carney said looking back on last year’s matchup showed that Smiley has made some tweaks since then.
“Even though I know his base response or adjustments to things, that may not be exactly what he’s doing,” Carney said. “I can’t sit here and tell you exactly what he’s going to do because I don’t. That’s what makes Jeff such a good defensive coordinator. He’s not always going to be in an even front, he’s going to shift to an odd front. He’s not always going to be in zero coverage, he’s going to be in read. He’s going to keep you on your toes.”
The Hornets pulled out the 24-22 win over Alvord in Week 1, but Carney said they are going to have to drastically improve their tackling if they’re going to hang with the Knights.
“They put those really talented skill kids in space a lot and if you can’t tackle in space and you don’t get eight or nine people to the ball quickly, you’re going to put yourself in a bind because if we don’t tackle better we’re in for a long night,” Carney said. “While Alvord may have had one or two kids that make you miss, Lindsay can has five kids that can make you miss.”
