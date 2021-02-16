Coming off their first loss of the season to Argyle Liberty Christian, the Muenster Lady Hornets had to quickly shake off the disappointment and turn their attention to the playoffs.
In the Class 2A bi-district round against Wolfe City, Muenster flexed its muscles and bounced back with a huge win to begin their playoff trek.
Muenster started its tilt a little slow, but once the Lady Hornets found their legs, they breezed their way to an 87-26 victory Thursday, Feb. 11.
Head coach Chris Hightower said he anticipated Wolfe City coming out strong to start the game.
“At this point, we’re getting everybody’s best,” Hightower said. “We’ve had that all year long. It’s one thing to give your best but it’s hard to sustain against us the whole game. We were able to score no problem. Midway through the first it was 11-7 and then we went on a 14-0 run. We kind of kept extending. They tried to press us one time. We’re pretty tough to press.”
Martie McCoy led the Lady Hornets in scoring with 28 points – 20 of which came in the first half. Annie Anderle also had 21 points while Audrey Kubis added 16 points.
Hightower said the Lady Hornets made a concerted effort to get the ball inside.
“We were able to feed the ball inside to Audrey Kubis and in the second half more people got involved and Annie had a quiet 21 points,” Hightower said. “Once we get going, it was fine and we held them to minimal points. We were able to play lots of different groups of players. We start off and end the same way and it was a good start to the playoffs.”
Conversely, the Lady Hornets were focused on eliminating paint looks from Wolfe City.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of support defense and we didn’t allow some drivers,” Hightower said. “We rebounded well and offensively we got some good looks. We were OK from the free-throw line. That was a little bit better. I thought Martie shot well from the line.”
Muenster was 13-of-18 from the free-throw line.
The win was a good start for the Lady Hornets and Hightower said he feels much more confident in the team’s chances of making a deep playoff run.
“This year we’re much more locked in,” Hightower said. “We’re a stronger group overall. I’ve always had confidence in our defense. I feel much better than this point last year. As the playoffs went on, we got stronger and stronger and I’m hoping to see that this year.”
Muenster is now 26-1 on the season with their loss coming in a warm-up game against a much larger team in Liberty Christian.
Hightower said it was good to see a different look to prepare the Lady Hornets for the tougher teams they expect to see later in the playoffs.
“Against Liberty Christian, they were able to do some things against us that we don’t necessarily get to see, especially in the half-court offense that might prepare us against a team like Lipan,” Hightower said. “Liberty Christian was big, strong and physical and it was two pretty well-matched teams. They challenged us and got us prepared.”
Hightower said the pressure of going undefeated is off, but the loss didn’t sit well with the team. Still, it was able to move forward and focus on trying to get back to the state championship.
“I’ll say this, it didn’t hurt us, but it sucked,” Hightower said. “The girls didn’t like it, but it wasn’t detrimental to us. We weren’t subbing as much and it challenged us. The girls handled it very well overall. In the moment, it upset them. Going undefeated wasn’t a goal we set, but it became real and it was going to be a cool deal. But we live by the 12-hour rule. We wake up and it’s over and we went to practice ready to roll the next day.”
Muenster was scheduled to face Como-Pickton on Tuesday, Feb. 16, but the weather has delayed that to a potential meeting Friday, Feb. 19.
“I’m kind of familiar with them because I’m from that area of East Texas,” Hightower said. “They’re a young group, but they have a few seniors. They run half court man-to-man but they do press a little bit. They got third in their district. From what I understood, it was probably their first playoff win in a little while. They’re similar to Wolfe City. They’ve got a couple of decent players. I think our defense will give them some trouble.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.