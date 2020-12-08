The Muenster Lady Hornets basketball team is days away from the beginning of district play. Muenster will host Collinsville on Friday, Dec. 11, in a newly-aligned district with new opponents.
The Lady Hornets will face Alvord, Chico, Collinsville, Era, Lindsay and Tioga in District 13-2A
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said his team is still working on several facets of its game and he is sprinkling in looks that district teams might throw at it.
“We added Lindsay, Tioga and Collinsville, so we’re preparing and moving forward,” Hightower said. “We’re putting in other sets and expanding our offense. Going 3-0 before the Christmas break will be big because we come right back out of the break with Alvord, who I think will be our toughest test. They are playing well and in the top 25 rankings in Class 2A. They are very much up tempo, which is different than most teams we’ll play.”
Against Collinsville, which graduated the majority of its team last season, Hightower said the Lady Pirates still pose a strong offensive threat.
“They like to play up tempo and full-court press,” Hightower said. “They like to create a lot of chaos and fly all over the place. They can speed you up and create some issues and some problems. The key for us will be to play our pace, handle the pressure in the full court and getting into our half-court offense. We should be OK and hopefully we’ll get up early and snuff out some of the chaos can create.”
Muenster downed Farmersville 68-20 on Friday, Dec. 4 and they did so with a balanced scoring attack.
Sarah Monday led the team with 16 points, including seven in the first quarter and 13 total in the first half.
Annie Anderle, who normally leads the team in scoring, pitched in 14 points, while Jada Binder added 12 points.
“We shot the ball decently, but our percentage came down a little bit,” Hightower said. “We hit 12 3s as a team and shot it over 40% from the 3-point line, so that’s good. They were in a zone, so it was a little tougher getting inside.”
The Lady Hornets like to play inside-out offense, meaning that they look for the easier buckets in the paint first and then expand to the 3-point shot, but against Farmersville’s zone, Muenster was more apt to take long-range shots.
Hightower said his team feels comfortable both inside and outside.
“We’re getting a lot of looks from the inside and if it’s man-to-man defense, we’re doing a good job of being able to attack and get to the rim and still have that outside shot,” Hightower said.
The win moved Muenster to 8-0 on the season and they are still ranked No. 1 in the state. After Muenster downed Lipan 48-44 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that moved them from the second to the first ranked team.
Hightower said the team is always blocking out unnecessary noise and not focused on its ranking.
“We said it’s awesome, but we don’t talk about it,” Hightower said. “A number one ranking in December doesn’t mean that much. Playoffs are a long time from now. It was really nice for the recognition. That’s something that’s never happened here. You can’t really say now you have a target on your back because it was already there. Maybe it’s a little bigger now. You’re getting the best from everybody, but I do thin we’ve handled it very well.”
