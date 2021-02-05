The final game of each team’s district slate was never in doubt as the Muenster Lady Hornets drilled their first five shots of the game and rolled to a 70-34 victory over Era, but it also served as a special moment for Muenster as the Lady Hornets closed out their district slate undefeated at 12-0 at home Friday, Feb. 5.
It was also senior night for Muenster and before the game they were honored with applause and adulation. All five seniors started the game for the Lady Hornets and one of those seniors Audrey Kubis did so with a much different outlook on the game after coming off the bench for Muenster during their run to the state championship game.
“It was crazy and emotional,” Kubis said of Friday’s tilt. “We knew it was our last time to play here. It means a lot. We grew up here and it’s completely different knowing it was our last night and that’s probably the most emotional part. The team did really well. No one was selfish or wanted their points. That’s just what we do.”
Kubis backed up all-state forward Kaitlyn Hennigan last season, but this year she is being called on to start and she’s excelling.
“It was completely different,” Kubis said. “I knew my role last year though. I definitely had to take it all in this year and learn, but playing behind Kaitlyn last year taught me a lot.”
The Lady Hornets have a warm-up game against Argyle Liberty Christian on Monday, Feb. 8, before they begin their playoff run.
After coming up points short of a state title last season and going 25-0 this year, Kubis, who scored six points in the game, said anything less than a championship would be a disappointment.
“That’s been the goal since we started the season,” Kubis said. “We knew we had to go back and we weren’t satisfied last year. We think our chances are good right now. We’re really confident, but we’re definitely not overconfident right now. We’re preparing as much as we can.”
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower lauded Kubis for stepping into a starting spot this season and flourishing on both offense and defense.
“Audrey was a backup, but with Kaitlyn graduating, Audrey understands the game,” Hightower said. “She finishes well around the basket. She’s a good passer and she’s always ready to handle passes. She hadn’t had a lot of playing time, but she’s been all of that and so much more. She’s a leader and the girls love her. She’s been great defensively.”
Another senior Sarah Monday also filled a big role at point guard and Hightower was quick to mention how the pair meshed with the rest of the starters.
“Those two girls have stepped up in new roles and have been amazing,” Hightower said.
Junior Martie McCoy carried the scoring load for the Lady Hornets with 26 points in just the first three quarters while senior Annie Anderle had 17 points and senior Jada Binder had 15 points.
Muenster shot out to a 24-10 first-quarter advantage and led 36-18 at halftime.
Hightower said the team’s start, catalyzed by the five seniors, was a great sight to see.
“I thought we executed our sets that we ran early on and we built a 12-13 point lead early,” Hightower said. “To Era’s credit, I think we got up about 20 and they cut it to 13, but we were able to extend the lead the rest of the game.”
Hightower and the Lady Hornets aim for dominating in short spurts with a score on offense, a stop on defense and then another score on offense.
Hightower said the team did a great job of limiting lapses on both ends of the floor.
Defensively, Muenster held Era’s top scorer Kiara Franklin to just nine points.
“We did a poor job with our support defense Tuesday against Lindsay, but we did a better job tonight,” Hightower said. “We didn’t want Kiara getting to the lane and she was still able to do it some.”
Muenster will face Liberty Christian on the road Monday at 6 p.m. and Hightower said the Lady Warriors will be a very difficult test and needed primer for the playoffs.
“We need a game and Liberty Christian will be a challenge and will be a look that we could possibly see down the road,” Hightower said. “They’re long and they’re a big team. I don’t know if we’ll face anybody as big as this team, but they run man and zone defense and their length will force us to be fundamental and sound in what we do.”
