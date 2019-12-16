At 17-3 on the season, the Muenster Lady Hornets had another successful tournament.
Muenster won the Dodd City Tournament on Dec. 7.
Last weekend, they competed in the Great East Texas Shootout tournament in Brownsboro that was chock full of teams much bigger than them in classification.
The Lady Hornets more than held their own as they went 3-1 on the way to a third-place finish.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said it was important for the team to perform well at a prestigious tournament.
“It’s one of the bigger and better tournaments in the state and there were teams up to Class 5A and we were the smallest school,” Hightower said. “We kind of ran out of gas Saturday and it was a culmination of a long stretch of games. I was afraid we’d come out flat on Thursday, but we didn’t.”
Muenster opened the tourney with a 48-19 victory over Aubrey on Thursday, Dec. 12, and backed that up with a 40-30 victory over Brownsboro on Friday.
The Lady Hornets were tripped up Saturday against Grapevine, a Class 5A school, 39-32, but they had a chance to win in the final minutes of the game.
They were down double digits and conjured a comeback. However, Grapevine pulled away late at the free-throw line.
Muenster closed out the tournament with a 52-49 win over Mineola to take third.
“Over the last few weeks, I don’t think we could be any more pleased with how we’ve played,” Hightower said. “We’ve gone through a huge part of our schedule. Some of these teams are big and we’ve made it through. We hope we’re battle-tested. We learned how to play from behind and not to panic.”
The Lady Hornets will take some time off before they travel to Nocona on Friday, Dec. 20, and Hightower said it will be important for his team to recover after playing so many games in such a short time.
“We definitely built that into our schedule, so we’ve got a couple weeks where we can try to get their legs back before our district push,” Hightower said. “Most coaches you talk to, all of us are in some need of the break. We’re definitely playing well, but we can definitely use the rest.”
In preparation for Nocona, the Lady Hornets will continue to fine-tune aspects of their game.
More than anything, Hightower said the conditioning would stay the same and they’ll look to shore up some areas on offense.
“We’ve adapted and tweaked things within our base offense and anytime we see something new, we figure out a response,” Hightower said. “Everybody guards things differently so playing different teams lately was important. We were definitely tested. Our district is going to be tough. We have four teams ranked in the top 25 and we’re playing at a level that we’re hoping to make a return trip to the regional tournament.”
