The Muenster Lady Hornets have some impressive wins this season. They added another string of them to their ledger as they took down Dodd City in the Dodd City Tournament over the weekend to claim the championship.
Muenster defeated four teams to advance to the championship game, where the Lady Hornets defeated Dodd City 28-22 to improve to 13-2 on the season.
The win over Dodd City didn’t come easily. The Lady Leopards dug themselves an 18-2 hole midway through the second quarter, but surfaced to air with their defense to come out on top.
“Defensively, we did a really good job,” Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said. “They only scored four points after that. We took a timeout and basically just said we wanted to get back to single digits by halftime.”
The Lady Hornets cut it to 22-11 at halftime and knew they would have to play a near perfect second half to earn the championship.
“Against a team like that that is so well coached, that plays so well at home, that has tons of experience, this is going to be tough,” Hightower said. “To stop them that many times and score is very good because Dodd City is very good defensively as well. We just kind of chipped away and ended up finally taking the lead in the fourth quarter.”
Muenster clamped down on defense in the final frame as they held Dodd City scoreless and scored nine points on offense.
Sarah Monday led the team with nine points in the game while Martie McCoy scored six points, including a clutch three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Muenster dominated its way to the championship game with lopsided wins left and right.
The Lady Hornets blew out Trenton 77-20 to open the tournament. They followed that with a 71-20 win over North Lamar and a 61-28 win over Sam Rayburn.
Their 51-28 win over Saltillo sent them to the title game.
The tournament win is important for several reasons, according to Hightower. The accrued confidence will bode well for a difficult upcoming schedule and district play.
“It’s very, very, very good,” Hightower said. “I know [Dodd City] doesn’t lose very much at home and they’re ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and are a favorite to win their region in 1A. I know coach [Alex] Stephenson very well and he just does a good job making his team better. It was a good tournament.”
Muenster will continue its non-district schedule with a matchup with Bridgeport on Tuesday, Dec. 10, and a showdown with Nocona on Dec. 20.
