If the Muenster Hornets can take down Era this Friday, Nov. 1 at Hornet Stadium, not only can they secure the top playoff seed from their district, but it could be the fifth consecutive season the Hornets have gone undefeated through district en route to a district championship.
The seniors on the team don’t know what it’s like to lose a district tilt and Muenster head coach Brady Carney said that has become the norm at Muenster.
“The district title for us means going undefeated and winning outright,” Carney said. “This would be our fifth year in a row to not lose a district game and win the district title. That’s our goal. That’s why we’re practicing hard is to keep that streak intact. We don’t really talk about it much though. It is a long season and for us, it’s been a longer season because of where our bye falls.”
Carney said it is difficult to stay focused the entire season both physically and mentally.
“It’s hard to stay focused for that long,” Carney said. “Football can be a true grind and I hate when people say they’re grinding all the time because if you’re working one day a week, are you really grinding? People say we’re grinding today. Well did you grind yesterday? Are you grinding tomorrow? It means a lot to the kids to continue their district dominance.”
With a bye week following their tilt against Era, this will be the last tune-up for the Hornets before the playoffs begin.
Carney said it would be important to finish off the season on the right foot.
“That’s kind of been the message the past few weeks,” Carney said. “We want to make sure we’re firing on all cylinders and are mistake-free going into the playoffs. It’s important for us to continue to play like we’ve been playing the past few weeks.”
Muenster is coming off a 50-6 win over Tioga and Carney hopes to see the Hornets run the football well again .
“Let’s continue to do what we need to do up front to allow our backs to get five-six yards a carry,” Carney said.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
