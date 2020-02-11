The Muenster Hornets basketball team didn’t have its best performance of the season two games ago against Era.
Since then, the Hornets have beaten Poolville and Friday, Feb. 7, they used a superior defensive effort to run away from Chico for a 50-11 victory.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said the team came out “really focused.”
“We shut them out in the first quarter and they only had two points at halftime, just like the first time we played them,” Cook said. “I was really pleased with how we took care of the ball, executed and played defense. It’s one of those games that you have to make sure you don’t overlook and I thought we learned from the Era game if nothing else.”
Muenster led 27-2 at halftime and Cook said there is an adjustment that is made as other teams are more liberal with their shooting in an attempt to get back into the game.
“You have to adjust your mindset defensively and you have to guard against your team having a letdown or take their foot off the gas,” Cook said. “The other team is going to score and they did. We were a little more loose with the ball, but we tried to push the ball a little more than we normally do. It was minor things that can easily be addressed and corrected.”
Major Eldridge paced the offense with a game-high 20 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Eldridge also led the team in rebounding with 10 to complete his double-double.
Danny Luttmer and Bryson Culwell supplemented Eldridge with nine points each while Garrett Hess had seven and Grant Hess had five points.
Muenster will resume district play Friday, Feb. 14, against Alvord in what will be an opportunity for the Hornets to wrap up another district championship.
The Hornets have won 70 consecutive district tilts and if they can defeat Alvord and Era, they will have their seventh straight unbeaten district slate under Cook.
“Friday’s game against Alvord will be for the outright district championship and if they win, they at least get a share,” Cook said. “There isn’t any external pressure except for the pressure we put on ourselves. We want to continue the tradition and the high bar we have. Alvord is good and they match us physically. I’m fully expecting and preparing the team for a grind-it-out, possession-by-possession game.”
