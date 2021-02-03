Swashbuckling their way back from a five-point deficit headed to the fourth quarter, the Muenster Hornets pulled off a near miracle in the final seconds of regulation against Lindsay.
Muenster’s Andrew Flaming had a chance to win the game for his team with a late 3-pointer, but it clanged off the rim.
However, Eli Saucer skied up for the timely rebound to restore one last chance for the Hornets.
Flaming launched a prayer 3-pointer that didn’t fall, but he was fouled with four tenths of a second left on the clock.
Flaming split on his first two free throws and needed the final one to go to send the game to overtime.
The shot from the charity stripe bounced straight up off the back rim and down to tie the game at 30-30.
Muenster then out-dueled the Knights in overtime to pull out the 40-33 victory at home Tuesday, Feb. 2, to improve to 7-2 in district play.
“It was definitely scary,” Flaming said. “I was a little shaky, but I was happy at the end. To be honest, when I shot it, I didn’t think it was going in, but then I heard the whistle and I got pretty happy I was going to the free-throw line. The chaos doesn’t really affect me. It was definitely a good feeling being able to score in the fourth quarter.”
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said the chaotic nature of the end of regulation was built off several opportunistic plays by both the Hornets’ offense and defense.
“We got very fortunate and the refs blew their whistle,” Cook said. “We squandered a couple of opportunities as we missed three free throws to take the lead with less than a minute to go. It’s been two games in a row now that we created some breaks for ourselves. It wasn’t a pretty game by us by any stretch of the imagination, but when it matter most, we did enough things right.”
It was a role reversal for the Hornets as they fell flat the first go-around against Lindsay. Muenster was shut out in the fourth quarter en route to a 46-34 loss Jan. 8.
But this time around, the Hornets erased a five-point hole and outscored Lindsay 19-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.
Cook said 37-36 loss Friday, Jan. 29, gave the Hornets a blueprint for how to make a comeback.
“We tried to take it possession by possession,” Cook said. “They buy into that. It worked last week against Alvord and maybe we learned something from last Friday’s loss. Whoever scores first in overtime is going to take the advantage and Lindsay got that honor, but we were able to answer and we were the most aggressive team from that point forward.”
Muenster’s Grant Hess led all players in scoring with 19 points, going 5-of-9 from 3-point range and his biggest 3 of the night was a crucial as he gave the Hornets a 34-31 lead with 1:10 left in overtime.
With Lindsay needing to foul as the clock dwindled, Muenster hit six free throws down the stretch to ice the game.
“Early in the game, he got some looks against their zone, but [Caleb McKinney] did a really good job taking him away and we found him in the corner for the late 3,” Cook said. “He’s a game. He loves it and works at it. It’s always good to see good things happen to good guys like him.”
Cook said he is seeing signs of offensive improvement, especially from the first time the two teams matched up in late January.
“We’ve got to get the ball inside against a zone and not settling for 3s,” Cook said. “That was definitely something I saw tonight. We weren’t so focused on passing the ball around the perimeter. All we can do is make the defense collapse and kick out from there. We did a good job of that.”
The Hornets trailed by six points at halftime at 21-15, but Cook said their defense was solid throughout the game and especially in the second half.
“We didn’t change anything at halftime,” Cook said. “There were no adjustments. We just refocused. We know what they’re doing. Let’s match them and take away the things they want to do. Let’s keep them in front of us and that was the big thing. We didn’t get beat off the dribble and we did a much better job in the second half of defensive rebounds. All of that together adds up to a better defensive effort in the second half.”
The win evens the series between Muenster and Lindsay and it gave the Knights their second district loss of the season.
Lindsay has Chico and Alvord at home to close out the regular season and the Hornets have away games at Era and Collinsville before coming home for their final game against Tioga.
While the win did put Muenster in line for at least a share of the district title, Cook said there is much work left to be done to ensure that opportunity.
“This was a big game and an important game,” Cook said. “We haven’t necessarily performed well in big games up to this point this year. We performed well through three quarters in our first game with Lindsay and I told them bluntly that it’s time to put up or shut up. The kids stepped up and played their hearts out.
“We talked after the game about how we need to enjoy this one, but we need to get ready for Friday. We can’t mess up. We control our own destiny. We won’t have anybody to blame if things go sideways. We can’t expect anyone else to help us. All we can do is take care of us one game at a time.”
