Muenster ready to make history at state tourney

The Muenster Lady Hornets have been to the state tournament five times in their history, but have never won a championship.
They’ll have their chance to make history Friday, March 6, when they face Mason at 10 a.m. in the Class 2A state semifinal game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
After extinguishing Martin’s Mill’s 116-game winning streak in the regional final last Saturday, the Lady Hornets look primed for a run at the title.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower reflected on the team’s epic win over Martin’s Mill, but admitted the magnitude of the victory still hasn’t sunk in.
“I still hasn’t quite hit me yet,” Hightower said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen until it’s all over. The girls knew and some of the pictures that were captured were pretty dang cool. They really enjoyed the moment on Saturday and we’ve talked a lot about that since. We’re trying to enjoy every second.”
While the team got back to practice Monday, Hightower went right back to work Sunday to scout Mason as well as their two potential opponents Gruver and Grapeland.
“I’ve got to get prepared,” Hightower said. “I spent a lot of time watching Mason. We get to watch the other two teams before our game. I will probably do more prep the next few days if we win Friday.”
Mason is 33-4 on the season and the Cowgirls defeated San Saba 33-32 to advance to the state tournament.
Along with their experience, Hightower said the Cowgirls’ length will be one of the challenges the Lady Hornets will have to deal with.
“They’ve got three girls listed at 5-10 or 5-11,” Hightower said. “This is their third straight trip to San Antonio so they’re no strangers to it. They seem to play pretty good defense. They seem to be like us in that regard with their style. They’ve got a really good point guard who can shoot it, handle the ball and create. They’re kind of comparable to Martin’s Mill, but they’re maybe not as fast as Martin’s Mill.”
The Lady Hornets, who improved to 35-4 and tied a school record with their 35th victory, have plenty of experience dealing with bigger teams this year as they handled Collinsville’s Brittney Fields in the regional quarterfinal game with relative ease.
“We’ve played against some teams that prepared us for this game,” Hightower said. “Our two posts Kaitlin [Hennigan] and Martie [McCoy] have done a phenomenal job along with our other perimeter defenders with the way we are collapsing in and helping. I felt pretty confident that there is nothing that we’ll see this weekend that we haven’t seen in our schedule. We’ve had such a tough schedule, so I think we are prepared for that kind of thing.”
It’s easier said than done, but Hightower said he believes the Lady Hornets can defeat Mason.
“I think so, I do,” Hightower said. “I feel like we have a good shot. I think we match up well. I do like the confidence we picked up from Martin’s Mill. We just beat a team that was No. 1 for several years. They were the favorite going in. Being able to handle the pressure they had, I think we are ready for the challenge.”
Hightower said if the Lady Hornets can replicate or come close to their performance against Martin’s Mill, they have a chance against all three teams in Mason, Gruver and Grapeland.
“We use our defense to take away teams’ strengths and offensively, Mason does a full-court man defense, but we handled that well against Martin’s Mill,” Hightower said. “We have to execute and knock some shots down. Kaitlin has proven herself to be effective no matter how big the posts are down there.”
With the game at 10 a.m., the Lady Hornets have adjusted their schedule to be ready for the early game.
Hightower said weathering the other team’s early storm will also be a key factor.
“Games like this, it seems like both teams will hit early shots and we did well against Martin’s Mill in that area,” he said. “All year long, that has never bothered us. Even if they do score a couple of times, it’s not that big of a deal. We’ll be able to make a run. We want to get Annie [Anderle] going and a lot of teams try to take her away.”
If the Lady Hornets prevail against Mason, they will advance to the state title game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.