Falling to Era three games ago didn’t sit well for the Muenster Lady Hornets. Since then, they have been able to move past the crucial district loss and come up with two solid victories over Poolville and Chico.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, against Chico, the Lady Hornets dominated from the opening tip to the final whistle.
Muenster came away with a 72-10 victory and some restoration of the confidence lost against Era.
“We played well in both games,” Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said. “In the first game, we had a good defensive game and the same goes for the second game. Defensively against Era, we didn’t play bad, but it was our offense that killed us. It was nice to have these last two games to work on things. Our district is one of the tougher ones in my opinion. It was nice.”
The Lady Hornets had four players in double digits to carry the offense, led by Annie Anderle’s 22 points, 16 of which came in the first half.
Sarah Munday and Martie McCoy each had 12 points while Kaitlin Hennigan added 10 points.
Hightower said the offense played well against Chico.
“The last six quarters we shot it really, really well,” Hightower said. “We had 11 3s against Chico. We’re really working hard on our offenses, being more aggressive, valuing each possession and taking care of the ball. We’ve worked really hard at getting it to our guards and entries into the post that Era took away. I think we’re pretty good at it, but for whatever reason, we didn’t execute against Era.”
Against Chico, the Lady Hornets were like a boa constrictor defensively. The surrendered no space and squeezed the life out of Chico’s offense, which did not score a single point.
Hightower said he didn’t have to do much coaching in the second half because the Lady Hornets’ defense never relented.
“We held them to three points in the first quarter and they went on a 7-0 run in the second quarter,” Hightower said. “They went from 3 to 10 in plays that shouldn’t have happened. We ended up going on a run of our own, but I challenged them at halftime. They came out and did a great job of responding. They take pride in that. We hang our hat on defense. It was very impressive.”
Muenster advanced to 3-1 in district play and is
halfway through the first round of its district slate.
“In our three wins, we’ve dominated the games and done well,” Hightower said. “Going on to the next round, we’re sitting in a position to tie it back up against Era, and go from there, but we’ll see how it goes.”
The Lady Hornets will resume district play Tuesday, Jan. 28, against Alvord. Muenster defeated Alvord 56-21 in the first meeting.
“What I hope continues is our defensive intensity and offensive to have a balanced attack and not rely on just one or two girls,” Hightower said. “We need to handle Alvord’s pressure. They’re going to make adjustments, so we need to be ready to deal with them.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
