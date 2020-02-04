The Muenster Hornets crawled out of the gates to begin their district showdown with Era on Friday, Jan. 31, and due to their slow start, they were playing catchup the rest of the game.
Muenster trailed 10-6 after the first quarter and led by just three points at halftime.
The Hornets added just one more point to their lead in the third, but Era wouldn’t go away.
Finally, Muenster found its groove and outscored Era 16-10 to polish off a 52-42 victory.
Head coach Lynn Cook was not happy with how his team began the game.
“We didn’t play well and I didn’t think we were mentally ready to play,” Cook said. “That translated to us not being where we needed to be on both ends of the floor. We were late on defense and we settled on offense. We didn’t want to take the ball into the hard places where there might be contact. We were very, very satisfied with shooting 3s in the first quarter, instead of getting the ball inside.”
Muenster has shown it can hit its outside shots, but Cook said it’s important for his team to recognize when they aren’t falling.
“When the 3s are going, everybody can high five and all is good, but when they’re not going, you’re spending a very little amount of time on offense and you have to go back down the floor and grind on defense,” Cook said. “Era did a really good job of getting the ball where they wanted to get it. We weren’t ready to play and that falls on me. I’ve got to do a better job making sure we’re focused and ready to go.”
Up 23-20 at halftime, Cook said he had an upset demeanor in the locker room.
“We talked some Xs and Os and how Era was playing its defense,” Cook said. “I felt like we were all on the same page and then Era came out in a 2-3 zone, which was fine. We just had to adjust. We finally picked it up on the defense, but not a whole lot. Era came ready to play and they weren’t intimidated.”
Muenster was led by 19 points from Major Eldridge, including nine points in the second quarter that helped the Hornets establish a lead.
Danny Luttmer also had 12 points while Bryson Culwell added nine points.
Despite the slow start offensively, Cook was glad the team pulled it out, but lamented the need for a comeback.
“I told them they deserved to win because they did do enough little things right over the course of the final three quarters to rectify the horrible start we had,” Cook said. “That’s a positive. They found a way to win even though we didn’t play our best game. We finally got the ball inside and they fouled us. Major and Danny made some free throws and other guys stepped up. It boils down to getting the ball inside.”
