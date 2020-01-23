The Muenster Hornets made easy work out of Chico on Tuesday, Jan. 21, as they rocketed out to a 32-2 halftime lead en route to a 54-6 victory.
Sometimes blowout games can be tough to play in and Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said he was proud of how the team remained vigilant.
“I was really pleased with the guys’ level of focus,” Cook said. “When the other team isn’t quite at the level they wish to be or compared to some of the teams we’ve been playing, the natural inclination is ‘we’ve got this. I don’t have to prepare.’ But the guys did a really good job preparing and watching film. They came out and played.”
Muenster dominated in the second quarter with a 17-0 advantage. Three starters scored in double digits, paced by 17 points from Danny Luttmer. Major Eldridge and Bryson Culwell each added 11 points apiece.
Cook was pleased with how the entire first half went.
“I thought we did what we do,” Cook said. “I think we had one turnover at halftime, so we took care of the ball. They were deliberate on offense and with the way we play defense, we’re not risky. We don’t trap. We’re not going to get steals. We’re going to wait on you to make a mistake and they did. I think they had 12 or 15 turnovers at halftime. Because of the way we play defense, the offensive score wasn’t as high as it could have been, but I was pleased.”
Cook said the players were where they needed to be when they needed to be and that the defense is designed specifically for postseason play.
“I feel like later on down the road when you play the really good teams, if you trap, they’re going to make you pay with layups,” Cook said. “I think it suits us best if it’s a grind-it-out game. We struggle a lot of times in shootouts, whether it’s taking care of the ball or making shots or playing at that speed for a sustained period of time. I like the grind-it-out style and we’ve been really successful with that style for the past seven years.”
With the hefty lead at halftime, Cook said the team was able to experiment with some of its plays.
“We worked on some different half-court stuff,” Cook said. “There’s a fine line between running up the score and competing. I think we’re always on the correct side of that line. We’re always going to play until the whistle and not let up, but once the score got big five minutes into the game, we stopped pressing as much. We worked on running different sets, so you do get a chance to work on things in games like that.”
Cook said he and the Hornets quickly put their win over Chico in their rearview mirror. Now, they turn their attention to Friday’s opponent Burkburnett.
“Not a whole lot of correction needs to be made, but Burkburnett is the exact opposite of Chico,” Cook said. “It’s run-and-gun, playing as fast as you can. They’re going to speed you up on offense. You’re going to have to take care of the ball and make shots. This will be a shootout game. Our offense is going to have to carry us the way our defense has been.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.