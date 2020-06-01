Muenster senior Bryson Culwell was a major contributor on both the basketball and baseball teams, but as far as his collegiate future is concerned, he is set to play baseball as he recently signed his national letter of intent with Oklahoma Panhandle State University.
Culwell said it worked out great that OPSU was the first college to reach out to him.
“That’s really where I wanted to play anyways,” Culwell said. “The coach Shawn Joy is a cool dude. He’s a no-nonsense kind of guy. I just like his goals for the program and how he handles everything. His goals don’t really have to deal with baseball. It’s about making us better people and getting us ready for the real world.”
Culwell said signing his letter was a cool but weird experience.
“I had Mr. [John] York there and my friend Hunter Haverkamp there,” Culwell said. “I was relieved. I didn’t have to worry about where I was going. I didn’t know where I was going to go or what I was going to do. The baseball scholarship was better than the basketball offers I got, so that was the main thing and the visit was great.”
With offers from Brookhaven College and Cisco College for basketball and an offer from Bethany College in Kansas for baseball, Culwell’s goal was to play for a four-year college.
“I’ve got a lot of hours already and I would have only been at a junior college for a year,” Culwell said. “My education was a big part. Muenster did a really good job letting us do a lot of college in high school so we’re ready where we want to go.”
Culwell plans on majoring in business administration at OPSU.
“They just have a really good business program that’s like their thing there,” Culwell said. “I talked to my mom and she said that would be the best thing to do if I want to OPSU. I’m not sure what I want to do yet, but I’ve got a while to think about it though.”
The Hornets’ baseball team had just begun district play before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the season.
Culwell isn’t trying to dwell on it too much as he said he is trying to keep things in perspective.
“Missing baseball season isn’t the worst thing that could happen,” Culwell said. “I’m just happy I’m healthy and have a job. I was kind of disappointed, but since I’m going to play next year, it wouldn’t hurt me as bad as it did some of the other seniors. Those are my guys. I don’t want to see them not happy. It makes me sad, but I just kind of move on. That’s my mentality about it. I’ll miss my teammates definitely and just being around them.”
In the meantime, before Culwell moves on to OPSU he will pitch for his summer team, the DFW Twins. Culwell said he will stay in touch with coach Joy because of his pitching advice.
“My summer coach is the main one that got me a bunch of offers,” Culwell said. “This way I don’t get out of shape right before college. I’m not sure our team is going to be as good, but I want to stay in shape. The program is probably the best program I’ve ever played for as far as getting to the next level. I’m working on my stamina definitely. It’s hard to work on pitching a whole game without pitching a whole game.”
Culwell, who said he always had ideas of playing collegiate sports, said he is looking forward to the new things and people he’ll experience at OPSU.
“I’m definitely proud,” Culwell said. “It’s pretty cool I guess. I’ve always been a chill person. It’s awkward for me to brag. I’m looking forward to the experience and with Muenster, you’re playing with some guys that you know. At OPSU, they’ve got guys from the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and I think they’ve got one guy from Canada.”
Patrick Hayslip
