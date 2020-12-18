Most of the Muenster Hornets had their eyes glued to the TV on Wednesday, Dec. 16, for the Class 2A Division II state championship that the saw three-time defending champion Mart Panthers take on Windthorst.
The Trojans were a thorn in the Hornets’ side throughout the season – initially downing Muenster for its first district loss since 2014 and then eliminating them from the playoffs in the regional final on Dec. 3.
Windthorst took down Wellington the next week to set up a showdown with undefeated Mart.
The Trojans pulled off a dramatic 22-21 victory on the shoulders of a last-second two-point conversion to claim the state championship.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said after seeing the Trojans pull off the upset, it gave his team even more optimism for next season.
“Most of our kids watched the game,” Carney said. “They enjoy watching football. We talked and I think they realize that we’ve got a chance to be a pretty good football team the next few years and it’s more motivation for the spring and summer knowing you’re not far off. [Windthorst] beat us by 10 both times. We scored more points on Windthorst this year besides Mart and I think the kids realize that. I think it will definitely pay off in the offseason.”
The Hornets started the season 1-2, but found their game throughout the season and made a deep run to the playoffs with a team that only had four seniors.
“I was just really happy with how our team progressed,” Carney said. “I think our best years in front of us are the next couple years. I fired the kids up seeing how close they played Windthorst and we really are close to being an elite level program as far as competing for a state championship the next couple years.”
Previous to this season’s loss to Windthorst, it was the Mart Panthers that eliminated the Hornets from the playoffs the past two seasons.
“It’s kind of crazy,” Carney said. “Five out of my 11 years here we’ve been knocked out by the state champion and we won it one year. Mart has knocked us out three times. Bremond beat us out in 2015 and they won and this year Windthorst. I feel better about our team because when we do lose, it’s to a state champion. It does give me a sense of accomplishment that we’re not getting beat in the first or second round.”
Carney is used to coaching from the sidelines, but Wednesday, he was just like everyone else – on his couch with his eyes transfixed on the TV.
“I wanted a good game because deep down I thought Mart would have the advantage because of the experiences we’ve had and what they do to people,” Carney said. “It was a super exciting game and I don’t think I’ve been that excited for a game in a long time. The one thing I saw from Windthorst is everyone looks at stats and skill kids, but the longer you coach, it does back to how good you are on defense and how good their defensive line is. That was the strength of their team.”
The final two-point conversion wasn’t a walk in the park. Originally the Trojans missed the extra point, but they drew the Panthers offside on a shift, which Carney said bit the Hornets several times in the 30-20 loss to the Trojans.
“It got us the last game three times, when they line up for a field goal and they’re in a two-point stance,” Carney said. “When they say ready, they drop their elbows to their knees and they say Trojans. When you’re a defensive linemen, they’re trying to draw you offsides. The snap down is kind of old school and people don’t really do it anymore. That snap down led to the defensive offside. It didn’t get Mart the first two times, but it got them the third time.”
With the Panthers called for offsides, the ball was moved to the 1-yard line and as a result, the Trojans decided to try for the lead and running back Ethan Belcher waltzed into the end zone to give Windthorst the lead.
Carney said he would have also gone for the two-point conversion if he were in that situation.
“I knew Mart and Roddrell [Freeman] was going to carry it for a score in overtime,” Carney said. “They hadn’t done a good job stopping him and Windthorst had done a good job creating turnovers. I wouldn’t want to go overtime with Mart and Roddrell, who is such an explosive and strong and fast player at our level. You don’t see a lot of 6 foot, 220 pounds kids at the 2A level.”
Carney said he thought everyone was shocked to see Mart lose, but once it was 14-14 at halftime, he knew the Trojans had a chance.
What makes Windthorst so special was its defense and specifically its defensive line.
Carney said the Trojans’ tough schedule that included two tough games against Muenster gave them the mettle to hold off Mart and Carney said he hopes the Hornets can rise to that level in the future.
“What they do on offense gave them an opportunity because Ethan Belcher is always going to get two or three yards on a run,” Carney said. “I thought they could control the clock. I wasn’t sure if they could score enough points, but they held Mart to 21. I think their schedule helped them against Mart. They played four or five games that were tough and I think that helped with their confidence against Mart.”
Patrick Hayslip
