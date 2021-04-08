Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.