History was made Saturday, Nov. 28, when Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play football for a Power 5 conference team in the Commodores’ matchup with Missouri.
On Friday, Nov. 27, Muenster junior Martie McCoy also made headlines as her game-winning, 19-yard field goal as time expired gave the Hornets a 31-28 over undefeated Hamlin to advance them to the regional final Thursday, Dec. 3, against Windthorst.
When the football went through the uprights, her team spilled out onto the field and flooded the air with cheers and celebration.
Mixed in with McCoy’s excitement of winning the game, a wave of relief also came over her.
“We were so excited,” McCoy said. “It was an incredible thing. I felt for sure because it went in and I did my job. It was crazy. In a game against Windthorst earlier in the year, it was 0-0 at half and it kind of dawned on me that games could come down to the kicks. In this game, I was thinking it could come down to me.”
McCoy’s moment was in the making for a long time. She had been asking Muenster head coach Brady Carney to kick for several seasons, but she finally got her chance this year with the Hornets unable to find a consistent threat at the kicker position.
McCoy isn’t a gimmick or for publicity. She filled a need for the Hornets in more than one way.
“She helps us with our extra points and she’s kicked two or three field goals and she’s made all of them,” Carney said. “Her kickoffs have been spot on too. We’ve tried to change kickers because we want 11 on the field to make a tackle, but we miss out on her ability to spot the ball where we want it. We want the kick between the 20 and the 30-yard line as high as she can get it and that’s what she does.
“She just gives us another dimension that a lot of teams at our division don’t have. She’s really important to the team.”
McCoy’s soccer background is what gave her the confidence she could kick as she played select soccer for North Texas Celtic FC, but she was faced with a choice her freshmen year and she knew that her future was in basketball.
She and the Lady Hornets’ basketball team made it all the way to the Class 2A state championship last season and as a sophomore, McCoy was selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state and all-region teams.
McCoy got her first taste of football Sept. 17 in a non-district tilt against Electra and since then, she has been an integral part of the team.
McCoy woke up the next day after her game winner and saw Vanderbilt’s Fuller kicking off. McCoy couldn’t help but think about how much it meant to her and girls around the country seeing a woman play in a predominantly man’s game.
“Especially with her background in soccer, it was so cool to see her do pretty much the same thing I did, but on a way bigger scale,” McCoy said. “The fact that she’s going to Vanderbilt is insane enough, but she’s also the goalkeeper for her Division I college. For them to come to her, it was so huge, not just for me, but for any girl that wants to play any sports at all because it showed so much change is happening in the world.
“It makes us feel more powerful because girls are doing things that people said they probably couldn’t or shouldn’t do.”
Carney said McCoy is always smiling and laughing, but on the field and during practice, he noted she is always taking it serious with an immense drive to improve.
“If she misses a kickoff, you see her hit herself in the head and she’s down about it,” Carney said. “She knows what it means to the boys and how important it is for them to have success and she really wants to be a part of that. She has a high standard for herself and I think that goes a long way with our team. She fits in. She’s not looking for any limelight or any glory. She’ll tell you it’s all about the boys.”
Carney said he had no doubt in his mind from the first day he saw McCoy kick a football that she could help the team.
Whether it be a boy or a girl, all Carney cares about is getting the most out of his team and if a girl can help the Hornets succeed, he’s going to give them a shot.
“It’s going to make us better and anybody that says girls can’t play, I just shake my head at them,” Carney said. “Boy or girl, anyone that can help you get better as a team, that’s a plus in my eyes. We’ve done that with Martie. To see her hit a game-winning field goal in the state football playoffs in Texas, which is huge, and help a program that has been as successful as we have, that says a lot about her and a lot about females in general.
“If they can help, let them help. It never crossed my mind that she was a girl. I just want kids to get together and be the best they can be because I think the world is missing that sometimes.”
McCoy said after watching the first few games of the season, her confidence grew that she could at least make an extra point, but with her coming onto the team midway through the season, she wanted to put in the work and show that she belonged.
For months, McCoy turned down interviews because she didn’t want to take away from the success the team was having.
“It was hard to watch as a fan because they work so hard and for them to sometimes only come out with six points instead of the seven or eight they really deserve was hard to watch,” McCoy said. “Obviously team comes first and even with this game winner, the win didn’t come from me just because I can kick a ball.
“The hours of practice led to our defense doing an impeccable job and our offensive line doing so, so good. Always from the start, I wanted to be a part of the team, not me and the boys. I wanted it to be the Muenster High School football team.”
McCoy’s prowess in basketball has caught plenty of attention as well.
She has a host of offers from the University of Texas at Tyler, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Texas Woman’s University, Arkansas Tech University, Angelo State University and several other schools, but college basketball wasn’t always the dream.
“It actually started out with soccer and for the longest time if you would have asked me, I would have said I wanted to be a professional soccer athlete, but whenever coach [Chris] Hightower came here, I had to go out on a limb and I knew I had a duty to fulfill here. I grew close to the sport and to these girls here.”
When asked if she would ditch her budding basketball career for a career in football, McCoy chuckled and said, “definitely not.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
